A Bar With 1990s Beach Vibes Opens in South Austin

A new ’90s beach-themed bar, Bodhi’s Hideaway, is coming to the burgeoning bar strip on Menchaca Road. Bodhi’s opened in Stinson Yard at 10402 Menchaca Road on June 23.

Bodhi’s serves tropical, beach-ready cocktails alongside draft beer and a full bar. There is also space for a food truck on-site. The name, Bodhi, references the Buddhist state of enlightenment, and the fact that space is “hidden” away off busy Menchaca Road, according to co-owner David Pearce. There are also obvious Point Break references; the bar’s name stems from the character played by Patrick Swayze, who also appears in the logo, and the Facebook banner is an illustration of a scene between Johnny Utah (played by Keanu Reeves) and Bodhi from the film.

Of the vision for the space, Pearce writes via email: “With a laid-back beach vibe, we hope guests will enjoy our little slice of paradise and be transported to a world of sea, surf, and good vibes in the middle of South Austin.”

Bodhi’s is the second project of Pearce and co-owner Ryan Thomas, who also own South Austin Beer Garden, which opened on Menchaca Road in 2019. As pointed out by Community Impact, the area is becoming a drinking destination, as boozy aguas frescas spot Lulu’s, Lustre Pearl South, bar Parlay House, the Hive, and Moontower Saloon are all nearby.

Bodhi’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday to Sunday from noon to 2 a.m.

Update, July 13, 12:04 p.m.: This article, originally published on June 14, has been updated to include Bodhi’s opening date.