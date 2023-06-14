A Bar With a 1990s Beach Vibe Is Coming to South Austin

A new ’90s beach-themed bar, Bodhi’s Hideaway, is coming to the burgeoning bar strip on Menchaca Road. Bodhi’s will open in Stinson Yard at 10402 Menchaca Road in June.

Bodhi’s will serve tropical, beach-ready cocktails alongside draft beer and a full bar. There is also space for a food truck on-site. The name, Bodhi, references the Buddhist state of enlightenment, and the fact that space is “hidden” away off busy Menchaca Road, according to co-owner David Pearce. There are also obvious Point Break references; the bar’s name stems from the character played by Patrick Swayze, who also appears in the logo, and the Facebook banner is an illustration of a scene between Johnny Utah (played by Keanu Reeves) and Bodhi from the film.

Of the vision for the space, Pearce writes via email: “With a laid-back beach vibe, we hope guests will enjoy our little slice of paradise and be transported to a world of sea, surf, and good vibes in the middle of South Austin.”

Bodhi’s is the second project of Pearce and co-owner Ryan Thomas, who also own South Austin Beer Garden, which opened on Menchaca Road in 2019. As pointed out by Community Impact, the area is becoming a drinking destination, as boozy aguas frescas spot Lulu’s, Lustre Pearl South, bar Parlay House, the Hive, and Moontower Saloon are all nearby.

Bodhi’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday to Sunday from noon to 2 a.m.

