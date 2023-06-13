 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Barbecue Ramen Restaurant Is Closing in MLK

BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya will reopen somewhere else eventually.

by Nadia Chaudhury
A bowl of ramen with meat.
BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya’s spicy tonton mazemen.
The Austin Japanese restaurant group behind Ramen Tatsu-ya is closing its barbecue ramen restaurant in the MLK neighborhood. BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s last day at 2027 Anchor Lane will be on Sunday, June 18.

The Instagram post announcing the shutter explains that the company is planning on reopening BBQ Ramen somewhere else in the city. A rep for the company shares that the Tatsu-ya group “has no immediate plans” for the Anchor Lane address.

BBQ Tatsu-ya took over the space that had belonged to longtime New Texan restaurant Contigo in October 2022. Since then, the spot doled out bowls of barbecue-topped ramen such as brisket torisho, mesquite pulled chicken in a paitan bowl, and the nibo nibo with roast beef. There are also a la carte barbecue sides like kakugiri pork belly and sausages. The bowl is similar to the one that the group had served at its Texas-Japanese izakaya Kemuri.

Contigo closed after ten years of service because co-owners Ben Edgerton, chef Andrew Wiseheart, and Dana Curley thought it was time. Wiseheart reached out to Tatsu-ya owner and chef Tatsu Aikawa about them opening something there. Other Tatsu-ya restaurants include DipDipDip Tatsu-ya, Tiki Tatsu-ya, and Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-ya.

Update, 1:32 p.m. This article, originally published at 12:23 p.m., has been updated to include information from a Tatsu-ya rep.

BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya

