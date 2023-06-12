 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Adored Bakery Paper Route Is Now Closed in Austin

No more decadent layer cakes.

by Nadia Chaudhury
A white cake with chocolate frosting dripping along the sides.
A cake from Paper Route Bakery.
Paper Route Bakery

Very excellent Austin bakery Paper Route is now closed in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood. The bakery’s last day of service at 1010 East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin was on Saturday, June 10.

Owner and baker Aaron Seriff-Cullick announced the sudden shutter on Instagram, explaining that it was time for a break. He writes in the caption and comments that “ppening and maintaining the bakery has felt like pushing a tremendous boulder up a mountain,” going on to say that while Paper Route was doing well, it took a lot of physical, financial, and mental work without time to really think about the future of the business. The shutter gives him a chance to explore other things.

Paper Route baked up beautiful delicious layer cakes by the slice and whole and other baked goods like cookies, scones, and homemade pop tarts. On its final day over the weekend, it sold slices and six-inch cakes; the walk-up line during its opening hour was very long, so much so it was down the block and around Second Street.

Seriff-Cullick started Paper Route as an at-home bakery service in 2014. He wanted to open a roaming pushcart service in 2017, but because the crowdfunding campaign was so successful, he was able to open a physical location within East Cesar Chavez coffee shop Cenote in 2018.

Paper Route Bakery

1010 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 (512) 514-1101 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Austin Tex-Mex-Indian Restaurant Nasha Expands Into South Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Cold Ice Cream and Hot Ramen

By Eater Staff

‘Top Chef’ Contender Jo Chan Is Opening a French Restaurant With an Austin Market

By Nadia Chaudhury

18 New Austin Food Trucks to Try Right Now in 2023

By Nadia Chaudhury

East Austin German Beer Garden Closes for the Summer

By Nadia Chaudhury

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Is Finally Opening That Long-Awaited Barbecue Restaurant in Buda This Summer

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world