Adored Bakery Paper Route Is Now Closed in Austin

Very excellent Austin bakery Paper Route is now closed in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood. The bakery’s last day of service at 1010 East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin was on Saturday, June 10.

Owner and baker Aaron Seriff-Cullick announced the sudden shutter on Instagram, explaining that it was time for a break. He writes in the caption and comments that “ppening and maintaining the bakery has felt like pushing a tremendous boulder up a mountain,” going on to say that while Paper Route was doing well, it took a lot of physical, financial, and mental work without time to really think about the future of the business. The shutter gives him a chance to explore other things.

Paper Route baked up beautiful delicious layer cakes by the slice and whole and other baked goods like cookies, scones, and homemade pop tarts. On its final day over the weekend, it sold slices and six-inch cakes; the walk-up line during its opening hour was very long, so much so it was down the block and around Second Street.

Seriff-Cullick started Paper Route as an at-home bakery service in 2014. He wanted to open a roaming pushcart service in 2017, but because the crowdfunding campaign was so successful, he was able to open a physical location within East Cesar Chavez coffee shop Cenote in 2018.

