New All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot Spot Opens in Highland

A new hot pot restaurant boasting all-you-can-eat ingredients opened in Austin this spring. Soupleaf Hot Pot, found at 6929 Airport Boulevard in the Highland neighborhood, opened on April 24.

The restaurant focuses on Chinese-style hot pot, with soup bases such as the spicy Chinese mala, a vegetable, and tomato. Then there are the all-you-can-eat ingredients available from the buffet ranging from vegetables to noodles, to fish balls. And then meats and seafood are available at additional a la carte prices. Those include brisket, pork belly, New Zealand lamb, clams, shrimp paste, scallops, and much more.

Lunch is $18.99 per person and dinner is $23.99. There are separate prices for children between the ages of four to 10 who either have their own pots or are sharing pots. Currently, the restaurant is operating through reservations only online reservations only through Monday, May 15, with a 25 percent discount available during that time

Soupleaf co-owners are siblings Nelson Lin, Nicole Lin, Nick Lin, and their mother Jin Lin. They announced their intention to open their independent restaurant back in early 2022. They ran several San Diego Chinese restaurants before moving to Austin.

Soupleaf is found in the same shopping plaza as 99 Ranch, Sazan Ramen, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, and other related restaurants.

Soupleaf’s hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and then from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

