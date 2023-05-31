Austin Pop-Up’s Upcoming South Lamar Restaurant Will Include a Nearby Wine Bar

Austin New American pop-up Elementary is adding a new and separate wine bar to its forthcoming South Austin restaurant this year. Hopscotch will open at 2032 South Lamar Boulevard (the former Tiny Pies space) in Zilker at the same time as Elementary in mid-July.

Hopscotch will work as a small space — only 15 bar seats — serving natural wines, cocktails, tinned fish, and other snacks. Co-owners Colter Peck, Chris Arial, and Allan Bautista see the wine bar as a space to use up food scraps and trimmings from Elementary in order to minimize food waste, which means that the menu will change often and quickly.

Hopscotch is meant to work as a space for drinks and snacks before, after, or while waiting for a table at Elementary, which will serve a full dinner menu with New American dishes. The names work in junction with that whole childhood/school theme: Hopscotch as the playground and Elementary as the school. A rep for the restaurant/bar describes the Hopscotch space as being “moody” and “darker” than “Elementary’s vibrant tones.” The three secured the Hopscotch and Elementary spaces at the same time.

Peck, Arial, and Bautista worked at the New York-Australian cafe Two Hands’s Austin location and began Elementary as a pop-up in 2021. When both the restaurant and wine bar open, they’ll halt the pop-ups.

The 2032 South Lamar location of Austin mini-bakery-chain Tiny Pies opened in 2016; it previously had been a location of Lick Honest Ice Creams. The bakery closed in November 2021 to relocate into the Lamar Union development down the street (which is actually what Lick did back in 2016 too). Elementary is taking over the space that had been 8-Bit PIzza/Brooklyn Pizza/Henri’s.

Hopscotch’s tentative hours will be from 3 to 11 p.m.

Related Where to Eat and Drink on South Lamar