A German Bakery Opened in a Georgetown Brewery With Apfelstrudel and Soft Pretzels

A new German bakery opened within Georgetown brewery Rentsch Brewery earlier this month. TexBrötchen German Bakery debuted at 2500 Northeast Inner Loop starting on May 13. For now, it’s providing its baked goods through the brewery’s taproom as well as online preorders and pop-ups. There are German breads such as mischbrot (rye-wheat flour sourdough), brötchen (small bread rolls), and rosinenzopf (sweet braided yeast bread); sweets like German chocolate cake, cinnamon rolls, and apfelstrudel (Vienesse apple strudel); pretzels; and more. The beer tasting room menu includes breads and pretzels. Owner H.L. Fahnestock started baking on his own and debuted TexBrötchen earlier this year.

Pitmaster-approved potato salad

Franklin Barbecue pitmaster Aaron Franklin shared his recipe for potato salad with People earlier this month, sourced from his new cookbook Franklin Smoke, which was published earlier this month as well.

Texas Wine Country wins winery awards

Loads of Hill Country wineries won medals during the annual Texsom International Wine Awards this month, a total of 64 to be exact. Wineries include Lost Draw Cellars, Duchman Family Winery, Adega Vinho, and much more.

San Marcos bar import opening

San Marcos bar Axis opened an Austin location earlier this year. It’s found at 519 West 37th Street, and took over the former Thrive Craft House space in the Heritage neighborhood in late February. It offers beers, cocktails, wild game meats, and barbecue, as well as plentiful television screens for sports.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

South Congress Hotel restaurant Maie Day is tagging Austin chef Deepa Shridhar of Texan-Indian pop-up Sicc Palette for its next First Thursday event this week. This means Southern and Southern Indian dishes, a cocktail, access to a private bar, and early entry to the festivities of the block party. It takes place on Thursday, June 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. The tickets are $45, and a portion of the ticket sales will go towards nonprofit the Training Kitchen.

Montreal-raised new Austinite Valentine Thomas will sign books of her first cookbook Good Catch: A Guide to Sustainable Fish and Seafood with Recipes from the World’s Oceans at the South Congress location of jewelry shop Kendra Scott on Thursday, June 1. Ten percent of the evening sales will go towards the Spence Family Synovial Sarcoma Fund. It runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

