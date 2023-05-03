Jo’s Coffee Opens Fifth Cafe in South Austin

Austin mini-chain Jo’s Coffee is opening its fifth location this spring. The new South Austin shop will open at 5532 Menchaca Road in the Westgate neighborhood on Monday, May 8.

According to a press release from Jo’s parent company Bunkhouse Hospitality, the newest Jo’s will have an indoor space and a drive-thru window — its second location to include one.

The shop brews its own coffee blend, developed in partnership with La Colombe Coffee Roasters. Options include drip coffee, espresso, and two specialty drinks. The iconic sweet iced turbo includes coffee, espresso, hazelnut, chocolate, and cream; and the Belgian bomber has all of the ingredients in the iced turbo along with cold brew. The rest of the drinks menu also carries a range of black, green, and hibiscus teas, sodas, sparkling water, and juice with the choice to add CBD at an additional cost.

For food, Jo’s sells breakfast tacos with fillings like hash browns, migas, black beans, and bacon. Among the lunch items are grilled chicken and picadillo tacos, a vegan wrap, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a chipotle grilled chicken sandwich, and a chopped salad.

The Menchaca Road location’s interior was designed with the help of Austin studio Hip Hop Design and boasts white walls with natural wood benches and fixtures. The exterior features the shop’s familiar green and red hues.

Jo’s has four other locations. The original was founded by entrepreneur Liz Lambert (now with McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality). She opened the first one in 1999 on South Congress next to Hotel San José, which is home to the “I Love You So Much” mural. Other locations are in downtown on Second Street, inside the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and in the Hancock neighborhood in 2021.

For its opening day, the new Jo’s will offer free drip and cold brew coffee to celebrate the store’s opening. Its hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

