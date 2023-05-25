Gelateria and Bakery Is Opening in Former JuiceLand in Hyde Park

The JuiceLand at 45th Street and Duval is now closed to make way for a coffee shop and gelateria. Gelatoro is slated to open at 4500 Duval Street on Thursday, June 1.

Gelatoro will specialize in gelato made daily with flavors like stracciatella, cinnamon latte, and birthday cake; fruit sorbets like raspberry and pineapple; and other rotating weekly flavors. The shop will also serve coffee and espresso drinks along with baked goods like croissants, muffins, chocolate chip cookies, and brownies.

Gelatoro comes from Sabri Gulsay, who moved to Austin from Turkey and decided to open a gelateria because the city is so child-friendly and warm year-round. Gulsay hopes that people will come to hang out at the shop or work on the patio when it’s nice out.

The JuiceLand previously located in the building closed at the end of April, which employees told the Austin Chronicle was due to rising rent costs. The record shop inside, Exploded Records, moved to a different JuiceLand on Guadalupe Street. The Hyde Park location of JuiceLand also previously housed the vegan ice cream shop Sweet Ritual, which moved to its own building on Airport Boulevard in 2016 and ultimately closed in 2022.

Gelatoro will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

