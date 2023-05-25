 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gelateria and Bakery Is Opening in Former JuiceLand in Hyde Park

Gelatoro will serve coffee, pastries, and creamy gelato

by Erin Russell
An ice cream serving display with different colored ice creams.
Gelatos from Gelatoro.
Gelatoro

The JuiceLand at 45th Street and Duval is now closed to make way for a coffee shop and gelateria. Gelatoro is slated to open at 4500 Duval Street on Thursday, June 1.

Gelatoro will specialize in gelato made daily with flavors like stracciatella, cinnamon latte, and birthday cake; fruit sorbets like raspberry and pineapple; and other rotating weekly flavors. The shop will also serve coffee and espresso drinks along with baked goods like croissants, muffins, chocolate chip cookies, and brownies.

Gelatoro comes from Sabri Gulsay, who moved to Austin from Turkey and decided to open a gelateria because the city is so child-friendly and warm year-round. Gulsay hopes that people will come to hang out at the shop or work on the patio when it’s nice out.

The JuiceLand previously located in the building closed at the end of April, which employees told the Austin Chronicle was due to rising rent costs. The record shop inside, Exploded Records, moved to a different JuiceLand on Guadalupe Street. The Hyde Park location of JuiceLand also previously housed the vegan ice cream shop Sweet Ritual, which moved to its own building on Airport Boulevard in 2016 and ultimately closed in 2022.

Gelatoro will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gelatoro

4500 Duval Street, Austin, TX 78751 (737) 296-5941 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Aaron Franklin and James Moody’s Uptown Sports Club Brings New Orleans to East Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

A Greek Restaurant With Breezy Coastal Mediterranean Vibes Is Opening in Central West Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

South Austin Italian Truck Is Opening a Downtown Restaurant Full of Pasta and Burrata

By Nadia Chaudhury

Steakhouse Chain Opens New Live-Fire Restaurant Near Rosedale

By Nadia Chaudhury

What Is Happening With St. Elmo Public Market?

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Find Awesome Corn Dogs in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world