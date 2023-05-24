 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steakhouse Chain Opens New Live-Fire Restaurant Near Rosedale

Plus, a bunch of chef shuffles, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A black cast-iron plate of sliced steak, whipped mashed potatoes, and caramelized onions.
Steak from Carve.
Carve American Grille

Steakhouse chain Perry’s Restaurants is opening a second location of its live-fire restaurant spin-off Carve American Grille next month. The 2613 Perseverance Drive restaurant will open near the Oakmont Heights/Rosedale neighborhood sin the Grove development on Thursday, June 8. Much like the Oak Hills location, it’ll include live-fire-cooked dishes like something called wagyu meatloaf cupcakes, along with really great prime ribs, and pork chops; plus a butcher room. There will be lunch, weekend brunch, dinner, and happy hour; plus cocktails, wines (tap, glass, bottle), and beers.

Also to come to the Grove development is another restaurant from chef Ling Qu, Ling Wu at the Grove.

Chef shuffles

Downtown cocktail bar the Roosevelt Room has a new executive chef. Kyle Mulligan debuted a new food menu earlier this week, including an updated charcuterie and cheese board and new cheesecake. Before this position, he had been the executive chef of Bouldin Creek French restaurant 1417, as well as Texas-Japanese izakaya Kemuri Tatsu-ya and Italian restaurant Cipolina. He’s also from Amarillo, Texas.

And so, there’s a new executive chef replacing Mulligan at 1417: Chef Noah Thibault, who is from Mississippi.

Austin-born chain restaurant Z’Tejas has a new executive chef and director of restaurant operations on board. The first is Danny O’Campo, who had been a general chef for the company; under his new position, he will bring back some no-longer dishes such as chicken-fried chicken. And then there’s Shane Barnett, who had been the general manager of the company’s Avary Ranch and Arboretum restaurants previously.

Closing sale

Ahead of the closing of Japanese cafe Sa-Ten’s North Loop location on Saturday, May 27, the shop is selling off its furniture and decorations.

New food truck location

Vegan pizza truck Li’l Nonna’s left its space at St. Elmo’s Austin Winery and moved into new Cherrywood cafe Progress Coffee at 3421 North I-35.

New ownership

Driftwood wine tasting room and venue the Hill Country Tasting Room & Event Space has a new owner. Elizabeth Van Huffel, who had been with the hospitality group Chameleon Companies, bought the business. The space opened in 2018.

Tracking Austin food and drink events

For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, downtown Chinese restaurant Wu Chow is donating one dollar from every sale of its Wu-Tea and Goldfish cocktails to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative. It started earlier this week and will run through Sunday, May 28.

And there’s another Hot Luck-related pop-up happening this week. This one is an official one by the festival, featuring Las Jaras Wines and East Austin wine restaurant Birdie’s on Friday, May 26 from 4 to 5 p.m. The tickets are $75 and come with wine samples. Note that this event isn’t included in Hot Luck’s Whole Enchilada pass.

1417

1417 South 1st Street, , TX 78704 (512) 551-2430 Visit Website
Foursquare

Wu Chow

500 West 5th Street, , TX 78701 (512) 476-2469 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Roosevelt Room

307 West 5th Street, , TX 78701 (512) 494-4094 Visit Website

Sa-Ten Coffee & Eats [Hyde Park]

4917 Airport Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78751 Visit Website

CARVE American Grille

7415 Southwest Parkway, , TX 78735 (512) 792-4450 Visit Website

Z'Tejas [Avery Ranch]

14900 Avery Ranch Blvd B100, Austin, TX 78717 737-973-2005 Visit Website

Li'l Nonna's

1505 Town Creek Drive, , TX 78741 (512) 993-8998 Visit Website

Birdie's

2944 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

What Is Happening With St. Elmo Public Market?

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Find Awesome Corn Dogs in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Excellent Taiwanese Boba Shop Opens in Highland

By Erin Russell

44 Austin-Area Restaurant Closures in 2023 So Far

By Nadia Chaudhury

Hot Luck Festival-Adjacent Pop-Ups Include an Oakland Indigenous Chef, Maine Hand Rolls, and Eric Wareheim’s Wines

By Nadia Chaudhury

A Pretty Lounge Opens in Downtown Austin With a Flower Shop, Cocktails, and Seafood Towers

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world