Steakhouse Chain Opens New Live-Fire Restaurant Near Rosedale

Steakhouse chain Perry’s Restaurants is opening a second location of its live-fire restaurant spin-off Carve American Grille next month. The 2613 Perseverance Drive restaurant will open near the Oakmont Heights/Rosedale neighborhood sin the Grove development on Thursday, June 8. Much like the Oak Hills location, it’ll include live-fire-cooked dishes like something called wagyu meatloaf cupcakes, along with really great prime ribs, and pork chops; plus a butcher room. There will be lunch, weekend brunch, dinner, and happy hour; plus cocktails, wines (tap, glass, bottle), and beers.

Also to come to the Grove development is another restaurant from chef Ling Qu, Ling Wu at the Grove.

Chef shuffles

Downtown cocktail bar the Roosevelt Room has a new executive chef. Kyle Mulligan debuted a new food menu earlier this week, including an updated charcuterie and cheese board and new cheesecake. Before this position, he had been the executive chef of Bouldin Creek French restaurant 1417, as well as Texas-Japanese izakaya Kemuri Tatsu-ya and Italian restaurant Cipolina. He’s also from Amarillo, Texas.

And so, there’s a new executive chef replacing Mulligan at 1417: Chef Noah Thibault, who is from Mississippi.

Austin-born chain restaurant Z’Tejas has a new executive chef and director of restaurant operations on board. The first is Danny O’Campo, who had been a general chef for the company; under his new position, he will bring back some no-longer dishes such as chicken-fried chicken. And then there’s Shane Barnett, who had been the general manager of the company’s Avary Ranch and Arboretum restaurants previously.

Closing sale

Ahead of the closing of Japanese cafe Sa-Ten’s North Loop location on Saturday, May 27, the shop is selling off its furniture and decorations.

New food truck location

Vegan pizza truck Li’l Nonna’s left its space at St. Elmo’s Austin Winery and moved into new Cherrywood cafe Progress Coffee at 3421 North I-35.

New ownership

Driftwood wine tasting room and venue the Hill Country Tasting Room & Event Space has a new owner. Elizabeth Van Huffel, who had been with the hospitality group Chameleon Companies, bought the business. The space opened in 2018.

Tracking Austin food and drink events

For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, downtown Chinese restaurant Wu Chow is donating one dollar from every sale of its Wu-Tea and Goldfish cocktails to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative. It started earlier this week and will run through Sunday, May 28.

And there’s another Hot Luck-related pop-up happening this week. This one is an official one by the festival, featuring Las Jaras Wines and East Austin wine restaurant Birdie’s on Friday, May 26 from 4 to 5 p.m. The tickets are $75 and come with wine samples. Note that this event isn’t included in Hot Luck’s Whole Enchilada pass.