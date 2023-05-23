 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Excellent Taiwanese Boba Shop Opens in Highland

Chicha San Chen’s first Texas store is now open in Austin

Taiwanese tea shop Chicha San Chen has opened its first Texas location in Austin. The shop is open as of Saturday, May 20 at 6501 Airport Boulevard.

Chicha San Chen serves teas with different accouterments like green tea with honey, black tea with cream, or oolong tea with mousse. There’s also the option to add boba, jellies, or taro balls, and customize the level of sweetness and kind of ice. Chicha San Chen has a “teaspresso” machine to ensure that teas are brewed at the right temperature and for the right duration of time.

Chicha San Chen first opened in Taiwan in 1998 and is now franchised worldwide. There are only two other locations in the United States — one in Washington and one in California. The owners of Chicha San Chen in Austin hope to expand within Austin and to other cities.

The Austin location of Chicha San Chen is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

6501 Airport Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78752 Visit Website

