Hot Luck Festival-Adjacent Pop-Ups Include an Oakland Indigenous Chef, Maine Hand Rolls, and Eric Wareheim’s Wines

Cool Austin food festival Hot Luck is happening this weekend, and, since there’s going to be a bunch of talented chefs and food-related people from the rest of the country in town, there will be a bunch of not-official yet-adjacent pop-ups happening at the same time.

First, Mashama Bailey, the chef behind downtown Austin hotel restaurant Diner Bar is hosting the next two dinners of her In Residence series this month, this time with guest chefs. The first of these two actually takes place tonight with Austin chef Sarah McIntosh of Epicerie which is already sold out. And then there’s Kickapoo Nation chef Crystal Wahpepah of Oakland restaurant Wahpepah’s Kitchen on Wednesday, May 24, with dishes such as crab and coconut and braised lamb shoulders. Tickets for the four-course dinner are $125, and wine pairings are available as well. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the dinner from 7 to 9 p.m.

And then, Portland, Maine seafood spot Mr. Tuna is going to serve hand rolls at East Austin restaurant Nixta Taqueria on Thursday, May 25. Chef Jordan Rubin’s dishes will include spicy scallop crab, spicy tuna, and salmon skin. It runs from noon to 3 p.m. or until everything is sold out.

Finally, there’s a caviar and wine event with Las Jaras Wines and Astrea Caviar at the new South Austin wine restaurant Underdog on Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $130, which comes with food (Korean-ish fried chicken, caviar, etc.,) a poster, and bottles of wine. And yes, Joel Burt and Eric Wareheim will be in attendance. It starts at 8 p.m.

Tracking Austin food truck openings

Barbecue kolache truck Kerlaches expanded with a second location in far south Austin this past weekend. The south Kerlaches opened at the Thicket Austin food truck park at 7800 South First Street, as of Saturday, May 20. It appears as though the original location on Webberville Road is still open too.

Bakery Teal House Coffee reopened its food truck in Dripping Springs this past weekend. It’s parked at Fair Lane Cocktails and Coffee at 29035 Ranch Road 12 as of Saturday, May 20 too. The South Congress physical bakery is still open.

Women culinary grants winners

The recipients of Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Austin culinary grants were announced last week. This includes Grace Aguilar, who will attend a bread-making class in France in order to start a pop-up focused on New Orleans/Honduran food; Pinthouse brewer Brooke Croft to take brewer classes; Nathia Williams who will go to Sierra Leone to study West African cuisines and communities; and many others.

Tracking Austin food events

Also in Les Dames news, the organization is hosting a Filipino dining event with chef Monique Santua tonight, Monday, May 22. The format is a boodle fight, a family-style meal served on banana leaves where people are meant to eat with their hands. There will be related cocktails created by Try Hard Coffee’s Leo Salerno and sweets by pastry chef Michelle Hall. It takes place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Try Hard. Tickets are $22, and the proceeds are to benefit the organization’s efforts in helping BIPOC women in the hospitality industry.