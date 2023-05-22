A Pretty Lounge Opens in Downtown Austin With a Flower Shop, Cocktails, and Seafood Towers

A new multi-part fancy lounge with bars, a restaurant, and a flower shop opened in downtown Austin this month. Estelle’s is found at 400 Colorado Street — formerly the sprawling space of seafood/steakhouse chain Truluck’s — as of May 19.

The two-floor lounge includes two bars, a restaurant, a club area, and that flower shop, which is run by Austin floral studio Native Bloom. The cocktail menu takes its cues from the shop, with garden-ish drinks like match martinis, Grammy Smith gimlets, and the Breton Water made with a nori-infused gin. There are also wines and beers.

For food, there are small bites like caviar paired with everything-seasoned English muffins and a whipped red onion creme fraiche, along with seafood towers, shrimp cocktails, and crispy-grilled pork belly. Desserts are provided by Austin sweet shop Cookie Rich, which means little yet decadent sandwich cookies.

The space includes vintage furniture and midcentury modern art, a marbled bar, and glamorous dining booths. The first floor contains a bar, a lounge, and a floral shop; the second floor is the club with its own bar; a grand staircase connects the two floors.

Behind Estelle’s is local restaurant company NoCo Hospitality, which oversees South Austin nightclub Superstition, downtown cocktail bar Higher Ground, and casual Central East Austin bar Skinny’s Off Track.

Estelle’s hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Friday, noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, and noon to midnight Sunday. The happy hour includes free canapes and the such from 5 to 6 p.m.

The downtown Truluck’s opened in 2000 and closed almost 23 years later this past March in order to move to a nearby new location at 300 Colorado Street. It’s supposed to open sometime this month.

