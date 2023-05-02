New Coffee Truck With Iced Horchata Lattes Opens in Southeast Austin

A new coffee truck has opened in southeast Austin. Cenizo is located at 7701 Colton-Bluff Springs Road and will be open daily starting on Saturday, May 6.

Cenizo serves coffee, tea, Italian soda, and pastries. Customers should expect classic coffee shop drinks like Americanos, lattes, and cappuccinos. The truck also carries items stemming from co-owner Nancy Aguirre’s Mexican heritage like an iced horchata latte and the cafe de olla, an espresso-based beverage with spiced syrup and milk. Food offerings include croissants, cookies, scones, and cinnamon rolls. The drinks are packaged in compostable materials to reduce environmental impact.

Cenizo is heavily focusing on making quality coffee for Southeast Austin residents and working with local businesses. The truck uses a reverse osmosis filtration system for its water and its espresso beans are sourced from Talisman Coffee, an Austin-based family-owned company where a mother and father run a farm in Matagalpa, Nicaragua, and their children handle affairs and roast the beans stateside.

Cenizo’s branding was created by Meg Burk, an Austin-based designer whose past clients include Natsu Butters, Adam Mink, Hazel Coffee Co, Rolling Stone Trading Co, and R+R Collective Co. The company’s namesake is inspired by the cenizo plant, also known as Texas sage.

The coffee truck’s owners are Aguirre and Harrison Cook, who originally hails from the Seattle area where coffee is king. This is their first hospitality venture.

Cenizo is located on a large plot of land with an outdoor gathering space, games, and a custom-built tree house. Its hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Related 18 Excellent Coffee Shops in Austin