Downtown Austin Central Library Restaurant Is Closed for Now

Plus, a whole bunch of weekend food and drink events, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A restaurant with a big bookcase full of books.
Cookbook Cafe.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Yes, it turns out that Austin Central Library’s on-site restaurant and coffee shop Cookbook Cafe is indeed temporarily closed for now, as confirmed by reps for parent company WIP Hospitality. However, it’s still running catering gigs for the library space. “The Cookbook team does not have a timeline to reopen right now,” writes the rep, and that they’re “waiting to hear more from the library on the game plan.” The downtown cafe opened in 2018 with a whole — naturally — cookbook theme under the then-parent company ELM. Eater has reached out to the library for more information.

Tracking Austin food and drinks events

Role-playing experience Tiny Minotaur is hosting an event this weekend to raise money for its forthcoming physical space. Tiny Fest features live music, game playing, vendors, and a pickle-eating contest on Saturday, May 20 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., and yes, dressing up is encouraged. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Zilker seafood restaurant TLC is hosting a blue crab boil on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 6 p.m. $26 tickets come with blue crab et. al plates, plus a la carte drinks.

Downtown bar Kalimotxo is hosting a pop-up that is — as it describes — “exploring salinity” on Sunday, May 21. On deck will be miso and katsuobushi martinis, leche de tigre margaritas, oyster shooters with fermented tomato water, and more.

The self-explanatory Mimosa Fest is taking place this weekend with the brunch beverage, live music and DJs, voting for the best mimosa, vendors, and other food trucks. It’s happening on Sunday, May 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at Wanderlust Wine Co. in East Austin. The $100 ticket comes with bottomless mimosas and food by private chef Erin Treneé Kincheon.

Spain Fusion, a day-long event with educational panels, food, and wine thrown by the European country’s Foods and Wine From Spain organization, is happening in Austin next week. There will be chefs like Washington, D.C.’s Danny Lledó of Xiquet, San Francisco chef Mat Schuster of Canela Bistro & Wine Bar, and Córdoba, Spain chef Periko Ortega of Recomiendo. It takes place on Monday, May 22 at Hotel Ella. While the nighttime event is already booked up, there is still availability for the daytime event from 7 to 10 p.m. Free tickets can be booked online.

TLC

1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704

CookBook Cafe

710 West Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78701 (512) 487-5166 Visit Website

Austin Central Library, Austin Public Library

710 West Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78701 (512) 974-7400 Visit Website

Wanderlust Wine Co. [Shady Lane]

702 Shady Lane, Austin, TX 78702 Visit Website

Kalimotxo

607 West 3rd Street, , TX 78701 (512) 333-0737 Visit Website

Tiny Minotaur Tavern

2701 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website

