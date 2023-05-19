Downtown Austin Central Library Restaurant Is Closed for Now

Yes, it turns out that Austin Central Library’s on-site restaurant and coffee shop Cookbook Cafe is indeed temporarily closed for now, as confirmed by reps for parent company WIP Hospitality. However, it’s still running catering gigs for the library space. “The Cookbook team does not have a timeline to reopen right now,” writes the rep, and that they’re “waiting to hear more from the library on the game plan.” The downtown cafe opened in 2018 with a whole — naturally — cookbook theme under the then-parent company ELM. Eater has reached out to the library for more information.

Role-playing experience Tiny Minotaur is hosting an event this weekend to raise money for its forthcoming physical space. Tiny Fest features live music, game playing, vendors, and a pickle-eating contest on Saturday, May 20 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., and yes, dressing up is encouraged. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Zilker seafood restaurant TLC is hosting a blue crab boil on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 6 p.m. $26 tickets come with blue crab et. al plates, plus a la carte drinks.

Downtown bar Kalimotxo is hosting a pop-up that is — as it describes — “exploring salinity” on Sunday, May 21. On deck will be miso and katsuobushi martinis, leche de tigre margaritas, oyster shooters with fermented tomato water, and more.

The self-explanatory Mimosa Fest is taking place this weekend with the brunch beverage, live music and DJs, voting for the best mimosa, vendors, and other food trucks. It’s happening on Sunday, May 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at Wanderlust Wine Co. in East Austin. The $100 ticket comes with bottomless mimosas and food by private chef Erin Treneé Kincheon.

Spain Fusion, a day-long event with educational panels, food, and wine thrown by the European country’s Foods and Wine From Spain organization, is happening in Austin next week. There will be chefs like Washington, D.C.’s Danny Lledó of Xiquet, San Francisco chef Mat Schuster of Canela Bistro & Wine Bar, and Córdoba, Spain chef Periko Ortega of Recomiendo. It takes place on Monday, May 22 at Hotel Ella. While the nighttime event is already booked up, there is still availability for the daytime event from 7 to 10 p.m. Free tickets can be booked online.