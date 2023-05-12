Austin Pizzeria Mini-Chain East Side Pizza Opens New Restaurant on Burnet

Austin pizza mini-chain East Side Pies is finally opening that long-planned location in the Allandale neighborhood at 5530 Burnet Road starting on Tuesday, May 30. The menu remains the same: thin-crust pies, sandwiches, salads, beers, and wines. It took over what had been Hey Cupcake. This is its fourth location.

Tracking restaurant chain openings

Texas chain restaurant Moonie’s Burger House opened a new location in Steiner Ranch in early May, as reported by Community Impact. The new restaurant is found at 5145 North Road to Market 620, Building C, serving up burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, and more. Plus the space includes a kids’ playscape area. This is its sixth location.

Austin-based chain Amy’s Ice Creams opened a new shop in Round Rock in mid-May, as reported by Community Impact. It’s found at 2132 North Mays Street. This is its 15th location in the Austin area.

Austin-based burger chain P. Terry’s opened its Cedar Park drive-thru in mid-May at 851 West Whitestone Boulevard. This is its 31st location in the Austin area.

Best of Austin food and drink awards

CultureMap Austin announced the winners of its annual Tastemakers awards yesterday. This includes wine restaurant Birdie’s as the restaurant of the year, Olamaie chef de cuisine Amanda Turner as chef of the year, Comadre Panadería’s Mariela Camacho as pastry chef of the year, and South Congress Hotel restaurant Maie Day as the best new restaurant of the year, among others.

Tracking Austin food events

For Asian American Pacific Islander Month, the Asian American Resource Center is hosting a multi-part event, CelebrAsia, this weekend. This includes a lot of food from vendors ranging from Dosa Shack, Flavors of Guam, to Mama Kong Cambodian, along with live performances and cultural experiences. It takes place on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are free RSVPs available.

Austin-born-and-based Japanese mini-chain restaurant Uchi is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special weekend omakase service this month. The 12-course meal will include bites throughout the restaurant’s history, including Uchi shots, avobake, and others. It takes place on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, with $175 reservations available online.

The Texas Food & Wine Alliance is hosting an event series where participating chefs will live-fire cook in various cities across the state. The first of the Off the Menu supper club series will take place in Austin on Thursday, June 8 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Camp Mabry. The chef line includes Ezov’s Berty Richter, Garrison’s Jakub Czyszczon, Oseyo’s Laura Sawicki, and Olamaie’s Michael Fojtasek. The series is the non-profit’s way of making up for lost funds due to its canceled Live Fire event in April due to a storm. The money raised will go towards its culinary grant program and high school culinary arts conference. Tickets are $175.