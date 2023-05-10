NYC Restaurant Power Couple Is Planning an Epic Austin Restaurant-and-Bar-Filled Wedding Weekend

Patricia Howard and Ed Szymanski, the co-owners of English seafood restaurant Dame and British bistro Lord’s in New York, are planning a very epic restaurant-focused wedding weekend in Austin. They shared their intended itinerary with Eater National for Memorial Day weekend, explaining that they picked Austin because that’s where Howard is from and they also teased that they’re looking to potentially open a restaurant in the city (Eater Austin asked for further details, but there isn’t anything to share yet).

While they plan on doing a courthouse wedding ceremony, they have a post-ceremony dinner at New American wine restaurant Birdie’s, a not-bridal-shower feast with Veracruz All Natural breakfast tacos and Sno-Beach snow cones, a casual pre-wedding party hang at wine bar Flo’s and on-site pizzeria Allday Pizza, a house party with food from Franklin Barbecue and Olamaie biscuits, another pre-wedding hang at East Austin bar Kitty Cohen’s, host the main daytime wedding party at East Austin Mexican restaurant Suerte, and the afterparty at East Austin wine bar LoLo.

Food truck alert

Farmers market stand Rogues Over the Top Pierogi opened its announced food truck in late April, which is parked outside of Cedar Park beer shop the Brewtique. The menu includes its array of pierogi, as well as tacos topped with the dumpling.

Tracking Austin food/drinks events

Central East Austin bar Nickel City is hosting London/Miami bar Sexy Fish for a pop-up on Wednesday, May 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. at its Cash Bar space.

East Austin Korean American restaurant Oseyo is starting a weekly pop-up this week with food and drinks. The Anju Banju nights (“anju” is a term for Korean drinking snacks; “banju” is the term for eating and drinking) will include live music and street food-ish dishes such as Korean corn dogs, rice cakes on sticks, and gochugaru cotton candy, among others. Then there will be natural wine and cocktails. It starts on Thursday, May 11 on its patio, and will happen every Thursday from 4:30 to 10 p.m. The idea is that these pop-ups will lead to night market events in the fall.

