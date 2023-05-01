 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rude Pop-Up Karen’s Diner Is Coming to Austin

Plus, closed East Austin restaurant Rosewood has new owners, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A person in a waitress outfit holding trays of burgers and fries in front of a neon jukebox.
Karen’s Diner.
Karen’s Diner

An Australian-born chain restaurant-slash-pop-up inspired by the term for white women who are entitled towards service workers is making its way to Austin in the fall if that’s something people want to experience for some reason. Karen’s Diner pegs itself as a place with “an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter, and top-notch American diner-style grub! We pride ourselves on our terrible service, rated 1* by Karen herself.” Tickets are $47, which includes one burger (beef, chicken, or vegan), fries, and soda, taking place in Austin from Saturday, September 23 through Sunday, September 24 at an undisclosed location on Brazos Street in downtown. The pop-up has been making the rounds across America, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas, and Atlanta.

Tracking a coming attraction

It turns out that shuttered East Austin restaurant Rosewood has been officially sold to new owners, according to the original spot’s Instagram account. While the new owners aren’t named, the Instagram announcement notes that they are people “who are your neighbors,” which means it’s an East Austin neighborhood restaurant.

Security fundraising

While Sharon Mays closed her salad drive-thru restaurant Baby Greens in late 2022, she still has the rest of the lease active for the Research Boulevard address. During the January 2023 storm, the business lost power and someone cut the electrical wires, disconnecting the alarm system, and then there have been several break-ins and counting since then. Recently, she launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for a security system to protect the business.

Coming hotel restaurants/bars attraction

A new hotel is opening in Austin come 2025 with several eating and drinking spots. The Graduate Hotel will open Graduate Austin at West 18th Guadalupe streets with a cafe, lobby bar, and rooftop restaurant/bar.

Tracking Austin food events

Downtown’s Mexic-Arte Museum is hosting its Taste of Mexico event on Wednesday, May 3 at the Fair Market. The theme is “alimento para el alma/food for the soul” which means dishes from local restaurants and vendors like Chapulin Cantina, Licha’s Cantina, La Pera, and others. General admission tickets are $75.88, VIP $91.91, and museum member tickets are $70.54

More Texas hard seltzer

Texas distillery Deep Eddy Vodka is getting into the canned hard seltzer game with a sweet tea flavor.

