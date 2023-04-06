Many Austin Food Trucks Are Closed Today Due to Rain and Thunderstorms

Austin is in the midst of rain, thunderstorms, and flood advisories today. So, out of caution, many local food trucks in the city are closed for the day. This includes Cuantos Tacos, Ensenada ATX, La Santa Barbacha, Fil n’ Viet, T-Loc’s, and Song La, among many others. Call ahead or check your intended food truck destination’s social media to see if open or closed. today.

Canceled food event

Because of the weather conditions, the Austin Food & Wine Alliance canceled its Live Fire event, which was set to take place tonight, April 6. “For the safety of our guests, chefs, staff, and vendors, we have made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel,” the statement reads. There are no plans to reschedule the event because it’s “a small nonprofit organization with limited resources,” as the statement continued. To that end, the nonprofit is asking would-be attendees to still donate their ticket prices to help students attend its Culinary Arts Career Conference later this year, its culinary grant program, changing the ticket to its Wine & Wine food event in November, postponing the ticket to next year, or, if need be, get a refund. All of this can be done through an online form with a deadline of Friday, April 14, with refunds by Tuesday, April 18. The statement also notes that nonprofit Keep Austin Fed will take in food intended for the event as donations.

Important Texas wine person

Wine publication VinePair highlighted Austin’s Rae Wilson in its list of 50 important wine people in the industry this year. The writeup spotlighted her work at her winery Wine for the People, which focuses on Texas wines including Dandy Rosé and La Valentía.

Tracking Austin food and drink events

Downtown hotel Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta’s bar is hosting a 1920s-themed pop-up every Thursday in April, dubbed the Austin. The menu at the Stephen F’s Bar & Terrance will include cocktails like Old Fashioneds, Corpse Reviver No. 2s, and antique Bees Nees, plus food like Gulf blue crab salad with spring peas, smoked pork tamales, and warm marinated olives. There will also be Dominican cigars on offer. The menu was inspired by the hotel’s actual menus from the 1920s.

Austin restaurant company’s charitable donations

Austin-based diner mini-chain Kerbey Lane is going to be donating partial proceeds from its monthly pancake specials to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas this quarter.

Related Winemaker Rae Wilson Believes in the Texas Terroir