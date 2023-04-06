 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Texan-Japanese Whisky Restaurant Is Opening in San Antonio

Tokyo Cowboy will open along the River Walk in April

by H. Drew Blackburn
A cocktail with mint and strawberries and a fried pork chop from Tokyo Cowboy.
A cocktail and the crispy pork chop from Tokyo Cowboy.
Cassandra Klepac

A new restaurant featuring Texas and Japanese dishes with Japanese whisky is coming to San Antonio along the River Walk. Tokyo Cowboy will be found at 135 East Commerce Street in the downtown neighborhood, opening on Saturday, April 29.

The self-described Japanese whisky diner will take its cues from Texas and Japan. The menu will include dishes like brisket egg rolls with pickled collard; hot chicken chile dumplings; dashi corn waffles with shrimp and pork belly; crispy pork chops with an apple curry gravy; and sushi handrolls filled with shrimp aguachile verde.

The cocktail menu will comprise a number of drinks including a togarashi smoked Manhattan with Chinese five-spice bitters; a boozy Thai tea with Japanese whisky, black tea, milk, and a sugar and spice blend; yuzu margaritas with matcha salt; the Tokyo Cowboy Grasshopper with pandan and oat milk; and Toki highballs. Selections of wine and Japanese beer will also be available.

Food and drinks on a brass countertop at Tokyo Cowboy.
Food and drinks on a brass countertop at Tokyo Cowboy.
Cassandra Klepac

Tokyo Cowboy is a collaboration between restaurateurs Ben Cachila and Chris Hill. Cachila is Uchi’s former development director and owner of the Burnet Road and East Austin Chinese-American restaurant Old Thousand. He was also the co-owner of She’s Not There, winner of Eater Austin’s most beautiful restaurant award in 2018, which closed in 2020; and was involved with Austin Eastciders’s Zilker tasting room and restaurant, which closed last month.

Hill is the owner of the popular San Antonio bar, Esquire Tavern, and tiki bar Hugman’s Oasis (which is actually below Tokyo Cowboy). He’s also an architect. Tokyo Cowboy’s designs will feature lots of brass, along with wood banquettes and bar displays.

When it opens, Tokyo Cowboy’s hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight.

Tokyo Cowboy

135 East Commerce Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Many Austin Food Trucks Are Closed Today Due to Rain and Thunderstorms

By Nadia Chaudhury

Fantastic Panadería Pop-Up Gets a Permanent Bakery in East Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Elon Musk’s Little Brother Is Opening a Restaurant in Austin’s Tallest Building

By H. Drew Blackburn

Way-Popular Ohio Ice Cream Chain Opens in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Mediterranean Seafood Restaurant Opens With Gnocchi Calamari Bolognese and Amari in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

A Guide to the Most Exciting Pop-Ups in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world