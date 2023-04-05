Elon Musk’s Little Brother Is Opening a Restaurant in Austin’s Tallest Building

As Elon Musk’s every move sends Twitter into more disarray, his little brother announced his plans to bring a new restaurant to Austin. Kimbal Musk will open the fourth location of his New American bistro, the Kitchen, in downtown Austin within the Sixth and Guadalupe building at 400 West Sixth Street, which is the city’s newest tallest structure, opening in the fall of 2024.

The Kitchen will serve lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, utilizing charcoal-fired basque grills, ovens, and rotisseries. Some expected dishes will be crispy cauliflower with carrots, mango, and chutneys; scallops with celery root, apples, pomegranate, and hazelnuts; cast a cast-iron roasted chicken with fries and black truffle cream; and the double-cut pork chop with rye spaetzle, charred onion, and a bourbon-apple glaze.

Mush signed a lease agreement for most of Sixth and Guadalupe’s ground floor for the restaurant. It’ll include a bar, dining room, and area for private dining. Once the dining room officially opens, there are plans to open a cocktail lounge and private dining space on the mezzanine level. The restaurant will be designed in partnership with Austin-based architect Michael Hsu, whose firm’s portfolio includes the South Congress Hotel, ATX Cocina, Loro, and P. Terry’s flagship location.

Musk opened the Kitchen in Boulder, Colorado in 2004 with business partner Hugo Matheson, and expanded with locations in Denver and Chicago. Then in 2011, they opened a fast-casual restaurant, Next Door, also in Boulder, which grew to several locations

The overall Sixth and Guadalupe building — at 66 stories — will open later in 2023.

