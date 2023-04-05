Way-Popular Ohio Ice Cream Chain Opens in Austin

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, the very popular Ohio-based chain, opened its first Austin location in March in the northwest area. The Austin shop is found at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, as of March 29.

The chain is known for its freshly made creamy ice creams in so many flavors ranging from classics to fun ones. There are banana cream pies, mint chocolate chips, salty caramel truffles, strawberry cheesecake, pistachio, pink champagne sherbert, and much, much more. The frozen sweets are available in scoops, pints, Hurricanes (its blended ice creams), shakes, and chocolate-covered pops.

Founder Alice Handel began Handel’s in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, when she started to serve her own ice cream from her husband’s gas station. The company expanded with over 70 stores throughout the country, including several in Dallas and Houston. Behind the Austin location is owner Chad Hughes, who also plans on opening additional locations in the greater city area.

Handel’s Austin hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Pickup and DoorDash orders can also be placed online.