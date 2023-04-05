New Mediterranean Seafood Restaurant Opens With Gnocchi Calamari Bolognese and Amari in Austin

A new Mediterranean restaurant debuted in Rosedale in late March, from the owner of Austin Italian restaurant Gusto. Gràcia opened on 4800 Burnet Road, Suite 450 on March 16.

The Mediterranean seafood-focused menu spans gnocchi with a calamari bolognese (where the sauce is made with calamari, harissa, tomatoes, and parsley), serrano ham-wrapped shrimp, and swordfish skewers with bulgur and garlic yogurt. There are also non-seafood dishes such as lamb chops; whole roasted baby eggplants with za’atar and Aleppo chile oil; beets with snap peas, labneh, and almonds; and hummus with flatbreads. Desserts include a bay leaf gelato and an orange-almond cake.

Executive chef Jason Tallent worked at Clarksville Italian restaurant Cipollina before joining Gràcia. And before that, he worked in San Francisco at restaurants like the longtime but shuttered Globe.

For drinks, the cocktail list includes classics and housemade ones. The latter includes the Dancing in the Moonlight, made with rums, peach liqueurs, crème de violette, and lime; the Rambling Man with bourbon, elderflower liqueur, and a berry-floral liqueur; and the El Bailadero with an Aleppo-infused cinnamon blanco tequila, dry curacao, and a ginger liqueur. The former includes dirty martinis, Spanish gin and tonics, and Blonde Negronis. There are also lighter sangrias and spritzes, plus specific amari and vermouth lists. Then there are wines by the glass and bottle, sourced from Mediterranean family-run wineries. Gràcia manager Cody Vacante developed the drinks menus.

The name of the restaurant is both the Catalan word for “grace” and refers to a neighborhood in Barcelona. The owner is Cameron Lockley, who operates Gusto within the same building as Gràcia, and the catering company Flavor Co.

The new space was designed by Robert Smith. It includes lots of commissioned artwork, including a large woven yarn tapestry. There are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

The Burnet Road address had been home to bake shop and cafe Fluff Meringues from 2018 to 2022; owner Kristin Collins said that she closed the business because of “the sheer insanity of operating a restaurant even in ‘normal’ or the ‘before’ times.” Before Fluff, the space housed wine bar Apothecary, which operated from 2009 to 2017.

Gràcia’s hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and then 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

