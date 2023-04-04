Houston All-Day Mini-Chain Is Opening an Austin Restaurant

Popular Houston American mini-chain restaurant Dish Society is opening its first Austin location this year. It’ll be found in the Mueller neighborhood at 1900 Aldrich Boulevard, Suite 130 starting sometime in the fall of 2023.

The fast-casual all-day cafe menu focuses on all-day brunch, lunch, and dinner, available with counter- and full services. This means dishes such as tacos, buttermilk pancakes, shrimp and grits, brisket with eggs, Nutella toasts, grain bowls, toasts, and much more.

Drinks include cocktails like a vodka passionfruit lemonade, a Moscow mule with cucumbers, and a prickly pear frozen margarita; Texas beers; wines; coffees; fresh juices; and nonalcoholic drinks. The happy hour with half-off alcoholic drinks is from opening hours to 9 a.m. and then 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekends.

The Austin space will be designed by the architecture firm Chioco Design. It’ll swap Dish Society’s bright yellow for a paler yellow rounded out by blues and whites. There will be indoor and outdoor dining areas, plus a walk-up window.

Dish Society founder Aaron Lyons, who is from Austin, opened in 2014 near Houston’s Galleria and added three more locations across the city and one in Katy under his company Five 12 Restaurant Concepts. He also opened a similar offshoot restaurant, Daily Gather, in 2022 in the Memorial City neighborhood.

Lyons He had wanted to open a restaurant in Austin for quite some time too. This expansion is part of Dish’s goal to open in other cities in the state, as well as one within the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston in 2025.

This isn’t the first similar Houston restaurant to open first-ever Austin locations. Houston sandwich shop Local Foods opened downtown in 2022. Also opening in the Mueller neighborhood this month is Veracruz All Natural’s new Mexican restaurant.