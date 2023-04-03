Austin Cinnamon Roll Bakery Reopens in Pflugerville

After Sweet buns bakery Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls founder Sianni Dean closed the bakery in the Domain in 2022, she reopened the business at a new address last month. It’s now open at 16051 Dessau Road, Suite F in Pflugerville as of March 25. The menu spans sweet rolls in flavors like peach cobbler, cookies and cream, and vegan iterations.

Changing downtown restaurant

Downtown restaurant Ze Crepes has a new name and expanded menu as of March 31. Ze Crepes is now the Scarborough by Ze Crepes, named after the address’s building at 522 Congress Avenue. Under the new restaurant, owner and executive chef Marco Hernandez kept crepes on the menu but expanded with dinner including dishes like octopus tostadas, duck confit, aguachile, and more; and cocktails from the full bar. He opened Ze Crepes in April 2021.

Closed restaurant garage sale

Austin restaurant company Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group is selling old restaurant equipment, glasses, plates, and the such from the building that will home its forthcoming restaurant, Ezov, at 2708 East Cesar Chavez Street. Presumably, the for-sale items are from the address’s predecessor Pitchfork Pretty, which opened in 2017, temporarily closed in 2020 because of the pandemic, and had originally been on track to reopen, but that never happened. The sale takes place on Wednesday, April 5 starting at 10 a.m. Mediterranean restaurant Ezov is projected to open this spring.

Chef shuffles

Texas chef Rob Snow — who had owned and operated the Round Rock restaurant Greenhouse Craft Food from 2013 until it closed in 2022 — has a new job: he’s now the general manager and executive chef of Round Rock Irish pub and microbrewery Cork & Barrel. Snow had also run a Round Rock restaurant the Scarlet Rabbit from 2014 to 2017 and ran a brief location of Greenhouse within the Dell Diamond ballpark in 2016.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro’s next Pasta Paisano dinner — which raises money for abortion fund nonprofit Lilith Fund — is taking place on Tuesday, April 4 with Abby Jane Bakeshop’s Abby Love and chicken farm Cielito Lindo Farms owner and butcher Julia Poplawsky

Umlauf Sculpture Garden’s After Dark’s Jazz in the Garden with food and drinks takes place on Tuesday, April 4. There will be dishes from Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, beers from Independence Brewery, Boxt wine, and Tito’s Vodka drinks. Plus there will be live music and artist Marla Ripperda making armadillo sculptures in real life. It’s free to museum members, and $12 for non. Entry starts at 5 p.m. for members and 6 p.m. for general admission; it ends at 8 p.m.

East Austin Mexican restaurant Suerte is hosting its next dinner for its Mezcal Field Guide series, where it’ll highlight agave spirits from specific Mexican states with drinks and a family-style food menu. The next one takes place on Wednesday, April 5, focusing on Jalisco, starting at 6 p.m. Future tastings/dinners include Guerrero on May 17, Chihuahua on June 28, and Oaxaca on November 1. Tickets are $150.

New cider flavor

Austin cider company Austin Eastciders released a new year-round flavor this season. The Imperial Tropical Punch features passion fruit, orange, and guava flavors. It’s available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft at the Govalle tasting room. The company recently closed down its Barton Springs tasting room and restaurant in March.

