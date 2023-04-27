 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shuttered Austin Vegan Restaurant Is Returning in Food Truck Form

Plus, a bunch of Austin cocktail bars wins international recognition and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A bowl of grains and vegetables.
A vegan dish from Counter Culture.
Counter Culture/Facebook

Shuttered longtime vegan restaurant Counter Culture is coming back as a food truck this spring. And actually, owner Sue Davis started the restaurant as a food truck in 2009, making this current iteration apt. She opened the physical restaurant in 2012 on East Cesar Chavez, and closed it ten years later, declining to renew the lease because she wasn’t sure how viable the business was. She had been looking to relocate the restaurant into a new space more north but that didn’t work out either. The new food truck will be parked near the University of Texas at Austin campus. The trailer’s decked out in the restaurant’s signature bright blue color.

Austin cocktail bar honorees

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced its regional honorees for its Spirited Awards of 2023. Austin bars include Drink.Well, Nickel City, and the Roosevelt Room in both the Best U.S. Bar Teams and Best U.S. CocktaiL Bar categories for the central region; Half Step also in the same team category; and In Plain Sight in the Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar in the central region. The winners will be awarded during the Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans in late July.

UT Austin burnt orange cookies

Austin bakery Cookie Rich is offering a burnt orange cookie sandwich in honor of the University of Texas at Austin’s upcoming graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 6. The red velvet flavor-ed cookie is in the college’s signature color, plus there’s salted caramel.

Tracking Austin events

Clarksville bakery Swedish Hill is hosting an event with cookbook author and baker Natasha Pickowicz for her recent bake book More Than Cake. The event takes place on Sunday, April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $55.20, which includes tastings of sweets, attendance of the Q&A and book signing, and a cocktail.

Foursquare

drink.well.

207 East 53rd Street, , TX 78751 (512) 614-6683 Visit Website
Foursquare

Half Step

75 1/2 Rainey Street, , TX 78701 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Roosevelt Room

307 West 5th Street, , TX 78701 (512) 494-4094 Visit Website

Swedish Hill

1120 West 6th Street, , TX 78703 (512) 472-1347 Visit Website

In Plain Sight

612 Brazos Street, , TX 78701 Visit Website
Foursquare

Counter Culture

2337 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 (512) 524-1540 Visit Website

Nickel City

1133 East 11th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

Cookie Rich

1801 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78701 (512) 359-5465 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Austin Wine Bar Opens Third Taproom in Zilker with Tacos and Coffee

By H. Drew Blackburn

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Is Finally Opening That Long-Awaited Barbecue Restaurant in Buda This May

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Restaurant Second Bar’s Expanding Up North Into Mineral Wells, Texas

By Nadia Chaudhury

Emmer & Rye’s New Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in East Austin

By H. Drew Blackburn

Legendary South Lamar Honky-Tonk Dancehall Is Now Officially a Texas Historical Landmark

By H. Drew Blackburn

Texas Bakery Creates Pickle Macarons for Fiesta San Antonio

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world