Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Is Finally Opening That Long-Awaited Barbecue Restaurant in Buda This Summer

Essential barbecue and taco truck Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ is finally much closer to opening its long-awaited and highly anticipated physical restaurant in Texas. The new Valentina’s will be found in Buda at 306 South Main Street starting in June 2023.

The new restaurant will be found within the mixed-use development Buda Mill & Grain, inside of an equipment barn renovated for the dining space. It’ll have indoor and outdoor dine-in services, a full bar, and food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Valentina’s smokers are currently located within the property’s silos.

Ahead of the opening of the Buda restaurant, Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ the truck is now closed at 11500 Menchaca Road as of June 6.

Co-owners pitmaster Miguel Vidal and Modesty Vidal have been working on opening a physical location for quite some time. In fact, its current food truck location in far south Austin was supposed to turn into a physical location, but that didn’t happen. For the Buda restaurant, the City of Buda and the Buda Economic Development Corporation actually invested in the business, according to a press release.

The Vidals opened Valentina’s in 2013 which was then parked at West Sixth bar Star Bar. It moved to Brodie Lane in 2015, then far south Menchaca Road in 2017. The Buda location was announced in May 2021. There’s also a location with Austin soccer stadium Q2. There had been a taco truck, Violet Taco, from 2015 to 2017, as well as a burger truck, Cash Cows Burgers, from September 2021 to January 2023.

Other dining and drinking spots within Buda Mill include Nate’s Coffee & Cocktails, Mud Bugs, and Los Olivos Market. Bakery Sweet Cakes 4 U had a location within the development but closed in late March.

Update, June 6: This article, originally published on April 26, has been updated to reflect the tentative opening month for Valentina’s Buda restaurant and the closing of its far south Austin truck.