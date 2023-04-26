 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Is Finally Opening That Long-Awaited Barbecue Restaurant in Buda This May

The new barbecue and taco restaurant will open in May

by Nadia Chaudhury
A tray of barbcued meats and sauces and sides.
A barbecue tray from Valentine’s Tex Mex BBQ.
Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ

Essential barbecue and taco truck Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ is finally much closer to opening its long-awaited and highly anticipated physical restaurant in Texas. The new Valentina’s will be found in Buda at 306 South Main Street starting in May 2023.

The new restaurant will be found within the mixed-use development Buda Mill & Grain, inside of an equipment barn renovated for the dining space. It’ll have indoor and outdoor dine-in services, a full bar, and food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Valentina’s smokers are currently located within the property’s silos.

Co-owners pitmaster Miguel Vidal and Modesty Vidal have been working on opening a physical location for quite some time. In fact, its current food truck location in far south Austin was supposed to turn into a physical location, but that didn’t happen. For the Buda restaurant, the City of Buda and the Buda Economic Development Corporation actually invested in the business, according to a press release. The far south Austin truck will remain open when this new restaurant opens.

The Vidals opened Valentina’s in 2013 which was then parked at West Sixth bar Star Bar. It moved to Brodie Lane in 2015, then far south Menchaca Road in 2017. The Buda location was announced in May 2021. There’s also a location with Austin soccer stadium Q2. There had been a taco truck, Violet Taco, from 2015 to 2017, as well as a burger truck, Cash Cows Burgers, from September 2021 to January 2023.

Other dining and drinking spots within Buda Mill include Nate’s Coffee & Cocktails, Mud Bugs, and Los Olivos Market. Bakery Sweet Cakes 4 U had a location within the development but closed in late March.

A bunch of smokers in a room.
Valentina’s smokers in Buda.
Buda Economic Development Corporation
A bar in construction with a sign reading “Valentina’s.”
The bar-in-progress at Valentina’s Buda location.
Buda Economic Development Corporation

Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

11500 Menchaca Road, , TX 78748 (512) 221-4248 Visit Website

Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ [Buda]

306 South Main Street, Buda, Texas 78610 Visit Website

