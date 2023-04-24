Texas Bakery Creates Pickle Macarons for Fiesta San Antonio

It’s the middle of Fiesta San Antonio — a sprawling multi-day festival celebrating the Texas city — and, as part of the festivities, Bakery Lorraine created a special macaron for the occasion. The San Antonio-based bakery fashioned the pickle macaron (yes), which it describes as having a “salty-sweet taste,” with a pickle curd buttercream. The savory sweet is available at all locations, which include the one up in Austin’s Domain Northside. The shop also has its own Fiesta medals available.

Bar parking spots rule being nixed?

The City of Austin might get rid of its rule that bars are required to have parking spots, as reported by KUT. The publication shared that Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison saw it as a way to get people to use public transportation and rideshares instead. The city council is getting community feedback and will create a draft for voting in October.

Biscuit sandwich shop expansion

Restaurant group MaieB Hospitality’s CEO Ben Fordham shared with Austin Business Journal that the company is looking to open another location of its casual biscuit cafe Little Ola’s. Ideally, they’re looking for a downtown location and they brought back executive pastry chef Jules Stoddart who is now its managing partner.

Juice shop shutter

The Hyde Park location of juice chain JuiceLand is going to close at the end of April, as reported by Chronicle, due to increased rent for the 4500 Duval Street address. The publication notes that its staffers are being given the opportunity to transfer to another JuiceLand location. The juice shop’s co-tenant Exploded Records is going into similarly shared space with JuiceLand’s West Campus address at 2828 Guadalupe Street. Taking over the Duval address is going to be a fancy gelato shop, per the alt-weekly.

Food truck vacation

South Lamar Thai truck Kiin Di is going to go on break this spring while the co-owners families are in town. It’ll be closed from Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, May 12.

Anniversary cider can design

Local cider company Austin Eastciders created a special can design in honor of its 10th anniversary, available for its original dry cider flavor created by artist Raul Urias.