Massive Closed East Austin Restaurant Rosewood Is Selling Off Its Furnishings

Rosewood Gulf Coast Chop House, the East Austin restaurant with a South Texan menu, closed at the end of 2022, and now it’s selling off its furnishings, including patio tables and light fixtures. The sale takes place on Sunday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the restaurant’s patio. The Instagram post notes that it’s not selling items in advance, and it’s only taking cash, Venmo, and Zelle payments.

The restaurant within the historic Victorian space opened in May 2018 and underwent two revamps, one in June 2020 with the new name and the other in September 2020. Co-owners chef Jesse DeLeon, Chas Spence, and Clark Evans announced that their restaurant would close on New Year’s Eve in 2022, noting that it would “be the final time the grill will be fired up under ‘Rosewood Gulf Coast Chophouse’ ownership.” Since then, the address has hosted restaurant pop-ups and is open for private events, but it’s still unclear what the future of the space is. Eater has reached out for more information.

Narcan vending machines get set up in the city

There are several vending machines around Austin distributing free Narcan, a brand of anti-opioid overdose medication naloxone, as reported by Austin Monthly, courtesy of the nonprofit Narcan in Case of Emergency (N.I.C.E.). This includes bar and club Sahara Lounge in the MLK-183 neighborhood, cafe Cenote in East Austin, and the Sunrise Community Church in Westgate.

Tracking restaurant openings

Austin taco chain OneTaco opened its eighth location in the city this month. It debuted within the Little Woodrow’s at 5425 Burnet Road, Suite #110 in Brentwood on April 14. The menu features tacos, coffee, and aguas frescas for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There’s also a grand opening party scheduled for Sunday, April 30 with a DJ, margaritas, face-painting, and a contest where whoever gets a taco wrapped in golden foil will win free tacos for a year. Plus the restaurant will donate 15 percent of its proceeds from the day to nonprofit 4ATX Foundation. This is co-owners Tony Avila and Axel Beverido’s second time opening the restaurant with the bar chain — the original truck is parked at Woodrow’s West Sixth bar.

Texas Brazilian restaurant mini-chain Casa Do Brasil opened an Austin location this month. It’s found within the Shops at Arbor Walk at 10515 North Mopac Expressway as of April 14. The churrascaria menu includes Tableside cuts of meats from beef to chicken to lamb to pork and a salad bar. It’s open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. There are other locations in Houston and College Station.

Austin cafe the Well opened its second location in downtown Austin this month. It’s found within new studio fitness spot Studio Three inside of the Thompson Austin hotel as of April 15.

Tracking food truck openings

Doughnut spot Gourdough’s opened a second truck in April, as reported by Community Impact. It’s found in far south Austin at 10700 Menchaca Road, Suite B as of April 17. The company closed its physical restaurant on South Lamar in November 2022; that address is being turned into a multi-part restaurant with Pizzeria Grata, tacos, sandwiches, and drinks dubbed Tailor Shop Foodery. Gourdough’s South First truck remains open too.

Tracking Austin drinking events

The Texas Wine and Food Foundation is hosting its next Toast of Texas event, with lots of Texas wines, food, a Farmhouse Delivery pop-up, H-E-B wine shop, a silent auction, and more. Centering the event is host Shelly Wilfong, who runs the This Is Texas Wine podcast, where she will feature her top five Texas wines. Those are Ab Abstris’s 2021 Stello; Uplift Vineyard’s 2022 Lou Adah; Siboney Cellars’s 2019 Travis; Spicewood Vineyards’s 2019 the Independence; and Wedding Oak Winery’s 2021 Late Harvest riesling. It takes place on Sunday, April 23 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave. Tickets are $75 for general admission members and $90 for non-members, and then there are VIP member tickets with extended hours at $125.