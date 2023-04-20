 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Restaurant Opens in South Austin

Gangnam Korean BBQ brings Korean meats and banchan to Little Texas Lane

by Nadia Chaudhury
A restaurant facade at night with blue and red lighting and a sign that reads GANGNAM KOREAN BBQ.
Gangnam Korean BBQ.
Gangnam Korean BBQ/Facebook

A brand-new Korean barbecue restaurant opened in South Austin this month. Gangnam Korean BBQ opened at 1100 Little Texas Lane in the Sweetbriar neighborhood on April 5.

The restaurant offers all-you-can-eat grill-it-yourself service for marinated and plain meats like beef and pork bulgogi, brisket, pork belly, squid, prawns, pork jowls, octopus, galbi, beef tongue, intestines, and more. Everything is paired with assorted banchan like kimchi and sauces.

Then there are a la carte dishes and sides like tteokbokki, Korean corn cheese, Pajeon, japchae, Korean fried chicken, tofu soups, salads, and more. There’s also a full bar serving cocktails, Korean beers, and Korean drinks like bokbunja (a fruit wine), makgeolli (a milky fermented rice boozy beverage), and bekseju (a rice wine)

The space is huge, with many tables and booths, electric grills in the center, and exhaust hoods above. The walls are lined with lots of television screens.

Currently, the restaurant is operating with limited seating. Reservations are bookable on OpenTable. The all-you-can-eat dinner price is $50, the weekday lunch is $30, and kid pricing is available. Speciality al la carte meats are available at additional pricing.

Gangnam’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Gangnam Korean BBQ

1100 Little Texas, Austin, Texas 78745 Visit Website

