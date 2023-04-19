A Subterranean Cocktail Den Adds New Zero-Proof Cocktails to Menu

Devil May Care, a subterranean cocktail den in downtown Austin is launching a new zero-proof cocktail list. According to a press release, the new booze-free cocktails are the Red Light District with Aplós Calme, cherry-and-rosemary syrup, lime juice, tonic, and a rosemary sprig; the Maiden Flame with grapefruit, agave, Fresno chile concentrate, and lime juice; the Blue Devil with fresh pineapple, Coco Lopez, lime juice, nutmeg, cinnamon, and blue spirulina powder; and the Flower Child with Aplós Arise, rose hibiscus tea, and honey-thyme syrup. As more people start to get curious about drinks that don’t include alcohol, more restaurants and bars are putting some actual thought into their mocktails.

Family-owned tamale chain coming to Southwest Austin

A family-owned Tex-Mex restaurant will arrive in Southwest Austin this summer. Granny’s Tamales will sell tamales, one of which is derived from owners Jeannie and Edward Almeida’s family recipe with a pork and brisket filling. Another tamale will be filled with chicken, cream cheese, and jalapeno. Granny’s Tamales will also offer seasonal desserts and a Mexican shortbread cookie.

Almeida’s grandparents, Juanita and Robert Gonzalez, opened the original Granny’s Tamales opened in Corpus Christi more than 20 years ago. It has since spread to seven locations, with the upcoming Austin restaurant at 2110 W. Slaughter Lane being the eighth.

Juan Pelota Cafe to close in Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop move

Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop is moving from its location at 400 Nueces Street to somewhere at the foot of James D. Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge this summer. In response to an Instagram comment asking if in-house cafe Juan Pelota would move with them, the bike shop said that they will “keep the brand and vibes but get our daily fixes from our friends Manana.” So, apparently, Juan Pelota will be around in spirit, but not physically.

Eight Chefs to Compete at Second Annual Texas Wine Auction

The Texas Wine Revolution has announced the chefs participating in the second annual Texas Wine Auction. The event, set to take place Saturday, April 29, will feature celebrity and award-winning chefs from Texas. According to a press release, six of the eight chefs competing include Austin’s Amber Rebold and Krystyna Cibelli-Pettus; Angie Ragan of Salt by Angie in Lubbock; Roshni Gurnani of Houston; Matt Church of Fredericksburg; and Mike Hall of Hill & Vine in Fredericksburg.

The competition will require chefs to make dishes paired with Texas wines. The pairings will be voted on by guests according to multiple categories. Most of the chefs have been on cooking competition shows like Next Level Chef, so they’ll be right at home.

The Texas Wine Auction helps raise money for Texas hospitality workers and promotes research and development through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension programs.

The event is set to take place Saturday, April 29, at Vista Oaks Event Center in Fredericksburg, Texas. Tickets are currently available online and start at $175.

Participating wineries include:

Aroché

Becker Vineyards

Blue Ostrich Winery & Vineyard

Brennan Vineyards

Calais Winery

Chateau Wright

Cheramie Wines

Float Wines

Haak Wines

Hawk’s Shadow Winery

Hidden Hangar

Hilmy Cellars

Inwood Estates and William Chris Vineyards alongside Ab Astris

Kalasi Cellars

Kerrville Hills Winery

Lost Draw Cellars

Lost Oak Winery

Noblemen Wines

Pedernales Cellars

Reddy Vineyard

Texas Heritage

Texas Wine Collective

Vinovium

Yoder Cellars