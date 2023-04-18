 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dozens of Austin Restaurants to Participate in Family Style Passport for AAPI Month

Kome, Oseyo, Texas Sushiko, Fierce Whiskers Distillery, and the Peached Tortilla are among restaurants where diners can use voucher

by H. Drew Blackburn
Kimchi Arancini at the Peached Tortilla
Kimchi Arancini at the Peached Tortilla
AACHI

Austin’s Asian Community Health Initiative (AACHI) is partnering with 30 local restaurants for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May. Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase a “Family Style: Austin Asian Restaurant Passport” which will include vouchers for a number of deals at participating restaurants. The Family Style Passport is available for purchase online for $40 until Sunday, April 30, at which point the price will increase to $45 per passport.

The Family Style passport will arrive in the mail and is redeemable beginning May 1, 2023 until April 30, 2024. Some deals include “buy one get one free” at Sazan Ramen and two cocktails for $10 at Fierce Whiskers Distillery. The first person to travel to every location on the passport will win a three-course dinner for 10 people at Chef Ling Qi Wu’s downtown restaurant, Qi.

Proceeds from the passport will go to support AACHI, a local non-profit that helps Asian Americans in Central Texas receive healthcare. The Peached Tortilla, Sazan Ramen, and Oseyo will also be offering special AAPI Month cocktails made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s will donate $1 to AACHI for every featured cocktail sold in May, up to $2,500.

A full list of the participating restaurants are:

  • Asahi Imports
  • Bisous
  • Carabao Express
  • Chinatown Restaurant
  • Cho Sushi Japanese Fusion
  • Dosa Shack
  • East Side King
  • Epic Poke
  • Fierce Whiskers Distillery
  • Fil N’ Viet
  • Hotpot Alley
  • House of Three Gorges
  • Komé Sushi Kitchen
  • NG Cafe
  • Oseyo Restaurant
  • OTOSHI
  • Pokeatery
  • Pho Craft
  • Pho Thaison
  • Pho Yes
  • Sa-Tén Coffee and Eats
  • Sazan Ramen
  • Sharetea Austin
  • Steamies Dumplings
  • SXSE Food Co
  • Texas Sushiko
  • Thai Fresh
  • The Peached Tortilla
  • Tso Chinese Takeout & Delivery
  • Yeni’s Fusion

Sazan Ramen

6929 Airport Boulevard, , TX 78752 (512) 432-5474 Visit Website

Qi

835 West 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Foursquare

The Peached Tortilla

5520 Burnet Road, , TX 78756 (512) 330-4439 Visit Website

Fierce Whiskers Distillery

5333 Fleming Court, , TX 78744 (512) 537-5779 Visit Website

Oseyo

1628 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 (512) 368-5700 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

A Bar With Hamburguesas and Classic Cocktails Is Blossoming in Este’s Garden Grounds

By H. Drew Blackburn

An Austin Chef Is Serving Up an Omakase Meal With Delta-8-Infused Dishes

By H. Drew Blackburn

Japanese-Style Coffee Shop Sa-Ten’s Airport Boulevard Location Is Closing

By H. Drew Blackburn

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Egyptian Barbecue and Aaron Franklin’s New Restaurant

By Eater Staff

Fried Bolillo Roll Sandwich Truck Reopening in May

By H. Drew Blackburn

An Austin Brewery Is Opening New Taproom in Elgin This Month

By H. Drew Blackburn

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world