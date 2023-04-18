Dozens of Austin Restaurants to Participate in Family Style Passport for AAPI Month

Austin’s Asian Community Health Initiative (AACHI) is partnering with 30 local restaurants for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May. Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase a “Family Style: Austin Asian Restaurant Passport” which will include vouchers for a number of deals at participating restaurants. The Family Style Passport is available for purchase online for $40 until Sunday, April 30, at which point the price will increase to $45 per passport.

The Family Style passport will arrive in the mail and is redeemable beginning May 1, 2023 until April 30, 2024. Some deals include “buy one get one free” at Sazan Ramen and two cocktails for $10 at Fierce Whiskers Distillery. The first person to travel to every location on the passport will win a three-course dinner for 10 people at Chef Ling Qi Wu’s downtown restaurant, Qi.

Proceeds from the passport will go to support AACHI, a local non-profit that helps Asian Americans in Central Texas receive healthcare. The Peached Tortilla, Sazan Ramen, and Oseyo will also be offering special AAPI Month cocktails made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s will donate $1 to AACHI for every featured cocktail sold in May, up to $2,500.

A full list of the participating restaurants are: