A Bar With Hamburguesas and Classic Cocktails Is Blossoming in Este’s Garden Grounds

Mexican seafood restaurant Este is opening a new bar on its garden grounds. Bar Toti will open Friday, April 21, according to a press release, and is available to book for private events seven days a week. It will have its own bar and kitchen, separate from Este’s.

Bar Toti will have both indoor and outdoor seating and feature a menu created by Este’s executive chef Fermín Núñez. The food takes cues from Spanish, French, and Mexican cuisine. Some menu items include a Mexican hamburguesa with seared ham, white American cheese, chipotle mayo, and escabeche; marinated olives; nuts seasoned with chile morita and thyme; seasonal croquetas; ash-roasted leeks with shishito relish; and mussels with piquillo brava sauce. For dessert Bar Toti will offer a burnt Basque cheesecake with a strawberry glaze and a black onyx shortbread with toasted rice ganache.

The cocktail menu includes aperitivos like an Aperol spritz, vermouth and soda, and white port and tonic. Bar Toti also offer classic Mexican cocktails like margaritas, palomas, and carajillos and beer.

The building was designed by architect Matt Garcia, whose previous commercial work includes Suerte. A custom mosaic-tiled floor was designed by Aaron Michalovic and produced in Guadalajara, Mexico by Ceramica Suro.

The building has seats for 40 people in its dining room and can accommodate 50 standing customers. The outdoor and indoor spaces can hold up to 75 standing guests.

Núñez was named Eater Austin’s chef of the year in 2018 for his work at Suerte alongside Sam Hellman-Mass. The restaurant has become one of the most celebrated dining spots in Austin. Last year the two opened Este. Bar Toti, at 2113 Manor Road., is their third hospitality venture.

Bar Toti is open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight.