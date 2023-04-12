An Austin Brewery Is Opening New Taproom in Elgin This Month

Austin-based microbrewery Circle Brewing Company announced it’s opening the doors to its Elgin location Friday, April 28. On Saturday, May 6, Circle Brewing will host a party to commemorate the occasion with live music and family-friendly activities. The taproom’s hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Truluck’s relocating just a block away

After spending nearly 23 years downtown, Truluck’s is opening a new location at 300 Colorado Street — just a block away from its old location that closed in March. The new space will feature a modernized design with a two-level restaurant and outdoor patio, according to a press release. Its menu will feature staples from the old location and seasonal foods. Truluck’s will have a daily happy hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with half-price liquor and select wines by the bottle. The new location is slated to open its doors sometime in May and will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., seven nights a week.

Refine your palate at wine school

The William Chris Wine Company has opened a wine school with Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) courses, per a press release. There is an introductory WSET Level 1 Award class where students will learn about vineyard and winemaking choices, principal grape varieties and their characters, and regional styles of wine. There is also an advanced Level 2 course that dives into grape-growing options based on environmental factors, winemaking choices based on grape varieties and growing environment, styles and quality levels of select wine regions of the world, and tasting of common styles of wine. A separate Texas wine ambassador certification is also available.

For more information on the William Chris Wine School and to register for upcoming classes, visit their website or send an email to education@williamchriswines.com. Distance learning is not currently offered and the courses take place in Stonewall and Hye.

Hill Country Hoedown Festival

American Field is hosting the third annual Hill Country Hoedown Festival at Distribution Hall, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. At the festival for outdoors enthusiasts, attendees can learn how to cook wild game, butcher whole animals, get fly casting lessons, and get clued in on various craft techniques, according to a press release. Basil Hayden, Lonestar Beer, Twisted X Brewing, and Blade and Bow will be in the building to provide drinks. Kreuz Market and Burro Cheese Kitchen are among the food options. Tickets, which start at $5 are, available for purchase online. Distribution Hall is located at 1500 East 4th Street.

Fancy dinner at Austin Proper Hotel

Napa Valley vintners, the Harlan family, and Los Angeles-based Proper Hospitality are collaborating for the Mascot Soiree. It is a series of events across the Proper Hotel locations in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin with wine pairings and pre-fixe menus, and intended to reflect the spirit of each city. On Wednesday, April 19, the Quill Room in the Austin Proper Hotel will host its Mascot Soiree, beginning at 6 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased for $195 a person online.

Celebrate Songkran at the Fierce Whiskers Distillery

Chef’s Thai Changthong of Tahi-Kun, Mia Li of the Matriarch dinner series, and SXSE Food Co’s Bob Somsith are collaborating for the second Songkran Festival at the Fierce Whiskers Distillery, according to an Intsagram post. Songkran celebrates the Thai, Laos, Cambodian, and Burmese New Year. No tickets are required, and the celebration will feature multiple food vendors honoring the cuisine and tradition of Songkran. There will also be a water balloon fight. The festival takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at 5333 Fleming Ct.