Austin Truck Churro Co. Opens a Very Pink Bakery With More Desserts

Austin sweets truck Churro Co. opened a new dessert bakery this month, under its newer owners the Gabriela’s Group (which oversees Mexican restaurants like Gabriela’s, Taquero Mucho, Revival Coffee, Seareinas, etc.). Churro Co. Dessert Shop & Bakery opened at 11101 Burnet Road, Suite A140 in the North Burnet neighborhood on April 5.

In the spring of 2022, Gabriela’s co-founders and sister-and-brother Gabriela Bucio and Arturo Bucio took over Churro Co. after the truck’s co-owners David Martinez and Leo Mendoza talked to them about acquiring the business. After that went through, the Churro truck was parked at Revival Coffee for a bit but then moved back to its South First location with a new look this past February. where it remains open. In fact, the new physical desserts shop is next door to Gabriela’s Group restaurant Taquero Mucho up north.

Churro’s expanded menu in North Austin includes churros with its original and newer flavors, along with new funnel cakes. Drinks-wise, there will be coffees, horchatas, milkshakes, floats, matcha, and aguas frescas.

Much like the Gabriela’s Group’s other restaurants, Churro Co.’s physical space is very vibrant and picture-ready with lots of pinks; neon lights and signage; velvet bars, chairs and booths; a lilac ceiling, and pink cartoon wallpaper.

Gabriela and Arturo decided to start their own restaurant group in 2018, starting with Gabriela’s, and their company grew with several restaurants, bars, and clubs over the years. Martinez and Leo Mendoza started Churro in 2014.

Churro Co. Dessert Shop & Bakery’s hours are from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

