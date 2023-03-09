 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Eastciders Closes Barton Springs Tasting Room and Restaurant

The Austin cider company’s other tasting room in Govalle remains open

by Nadia Chaudhury
A table of food and ciders.
Food and ciders at Austin Eastciders’s Barton Springs restaurant.
Austin Eastciders

Local-based cidery Austin Eastciders closed its Zilker tasting room and restaurant this month. The last day of the 1530 Barton Springs Road was on March 8.

The cider company announced the shutter on Instagram. The post explains that the shutter was because it’ll give them “an opportunity to refocus our energy and efforts into making the best possible cider that our fans have come to love and provide y’all with more access to finding Austin Eastciders wherever you are,” adding that it “will also be able to invest more in innovation and some exciting small batch flavors for our cider lovers.” The company is still producing ciders with national distribution.

Austin Eastciders’s original tasting room in the Govalle neighborhood on Springdale Road remains open, and there are plans to add more seating capacity and an expanded food menu.

Eastciders started in 2013 and expanded with the Govalle taproom in 2017. It opened the Zilker restaurant and taproom in 2020, taking over what had been the brewery and restaurant Uncle Bill’s Smokehouse.

Eater reached out for more information; watch this space for updates.

Austin Eastciders Collaboratory

979 Springdale Road, , TX 78702 (512) 538-0126 Visit Website

Austin Eastciders [Zilker]

1530 Barton Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78704 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Where to Find Free Food and Drinks at SXSW

By H. Drew Blackburn

More Pop Culture Bars Are Popping Up During SXSW, Including ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and ‘Star Trek’

By Nadia Chaudhury

Doritos’s SXSW Restaurant Will Be Full of Late-Night Foods Laden With Chips

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Catering Company Word of Mouth Closes West 12th Bakery as Owner Eyes Retirement

By H. Drew Blackburn

An SXSW Event Will Feature Chicken and Waffles Ice Cream and Pickle/Curly Fry Vodka

By H. Drew Blackburn

Hot Luck Fest 2023’s Lineup Is Full of Really Exciting Chefs From Texas and Beyond

By H. Drew Blackburn

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world