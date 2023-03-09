Austin Eastciders Closes Barton Springs Tasting Room and Restaurant

Local-based cidery Austin Eastciders closed its Zilker tasting room and restaurant this month. The last day of the 1530 Barton Springs Road was on March 8.

The cider company announced the shutter on Instagram. The post explains that the shutter was because it’ll give them “an opportunity to refocus our energy and efforts into making the best possible cider that our fans have come to love and provide y’all with more access to finding Austin Eastciders wherever you are,” adding that it “will also be able to invest more in innovation and some exciting small batch flavors for our cider lovers.” The company is still producing ciders with national distribution.

Austin Eastciders’s original tasting room in the Govalle neighborhood on Springdale Road remains open, and there are plans to add more seating capacity and an expanded food menu.

Eastciders started in 2013 and expanded with the Govalle taproom in 2017. It opened the Zilker restaurant and taproom in 2020, taking over what had been the brewery and restaurant Uncle Bill’s Smokehouse.

Eater reached out for more information; watch this space for updates.