Doritos’s SXSW Restaurant Will Be Full of Late-Night Foods Laden With Chips

No giant vending machine this time

by Nadia Chaudhury
Little sandwiches with a bag of Dorito chips in the back.
The mini-pita sandwiches from Doritos.
Doritos

Because it’s South by Southwest (SXSW), chips brand Doritos is bringing its ghost kitchen pop-up restaurant to Austin with late-night dishes made with the snacks.

The company created Doritos After Dark, its ghost kitchen restaurant pop-up, in December in select cities (none in Texas), focused on delivering ate-night dishes made with the chips. The Austin pop-up will include some of that regular menu, including chicken bites and a beef sandwich made with its spicy-sweet chile-flavored chips; and stuffed mini-pita sandwiches made with the Cool Ranch flavor. Then there are two newer dishes inspired by Austin: the barbecue pulled pork nachos made with Doritos BBQ chips and a margarita cheesecake made with Doritos Flamin Hot Limón chips.

The event is taking place with music publication Billboard at the Billboard House on Thursday, March 16 from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at 800 Congress Avenue in downtown Austin. It’ll include a DJ set by Anderson .Paak performing under his moniker DJ Pee .Wee. It’s available to badgeholders, but the general public can attempt to win tickets and there’s a sweepstakes contest.

Doritos is also hosting another event space, dubbed the Taste the Night Tunnel which will presumably include chips. That takes place at 604 Driskill Street in downtown Austin from Monday, March 13 to Tuesday, March 14. It’s also offering a snacks dipping bar at the SXSW concerts at the Moody Amphitheater.

Doritos is infamous for that giant vending machine for several years. In 2014, Lady Gaga performance was supposed to perform inside the machine, but the city wouldn’t allow it (instead, she performed on the regular concert stage at Stubb’s).

