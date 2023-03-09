More Pop Culture Bars Are Popping Up During SXSW, Including ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and ‘Star Trek’

The South by Southwest (SXSW) bar pop-ups continue this March, with a whole bunch more pop culture-themed bars and cafes, based on the world premiere of the action-fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (starring book-loving actor Chris Pine), the prequel show of popular American Western series Yellowstone, sci-fi franchise Star Trek, and more.

First, there’s a pop-up tavern for Dungeons & Dragons, taking place at the Highball bar at the Alamo Drafthouse at 1120 South Lamar Boulevard in the Zilker neighborhood. The space will be decked out in medieval pub decor, and there will be the Dragon’s Brew, a smoky cocktail that’s essentially a vodka Collins.

Then, steaming service Paramount+ is hosting a multi-bar event at the three-story Clive Bar at 609 Davis Street in downtown Austin. Dubbed The Lodge, there will be three bars in total. The first nods to the network’s American-Western series 1923 (a prequel to its other show Yellowstone), with a Kentucky mule as the namesake cocktail. The other is based on the sci-fi franchise Star Trek’s latest show Star Trek: Discovery with drinks like the Picard’s mule (a Moscow mule) and food. The third is a sports bar, the Ice Cave, with beers and a gin cocktail.

And then finally, the steaming service HBO Max is hosting a cafe with coffee, cocktails, and food for its various events focusing on its LGBTQ and Latinx programming. Coffeehouse takes place at the Stay Put at 73 Rainey Street in downtown Austin. There will be themed coffee drinks by Lavazza (expect The Last of Us puns probably), a DJ party with cocktails, and a White Lotus panel with brunch bites.

Dungeon’s event takes place from Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 11. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Paramount+’s event takes place from Friday, March 10 through Monday, March 13. Its hours will be from 4 p.m. to midnight on Monday, noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday, and then from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday.

HBO Max’s event takes place from Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, March 12. Its hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and then 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.