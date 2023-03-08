An SXSW Event Will Feature Chicken and Waffles Ice Cream and Pickle/Curly Fry Vodka

Inspire Brands, the corporation behind fast-food chains like Sonic, Dunkin, and Buffalo Wild Wings, will preview a bunch of what can be best described as mash-up foods and drinks during South by Southwest (SXSW) this month.

During the Variety Power of Comedy awards, the company will serve nine novelty dishes:

Spit-roasted gyro tots: Crispy tater tots from Sonic Drive-In topped with gyro meat from Arby’s, cheese, and tzatziki sauce

Crispy tater tots from Sonic Drive-In topped with gyro meat from Arby’s, cheese, and tzatziki sauce Chicken and waffle ice cream cup : the Chick’n & Waffle ice cream from Baskin-Robbins (its March special, and no, it doesn’t include actual chicken meat) that comes with a (yes, actual meat) honey garlic-sauced boneless chicken wing from Buffalo Wild Wings

: the Chick’n & Waffle ice cream from Baskin-Robbins (its March special, and no, it doesn’t include actual chicken meat) that comes with a (yes, actual meat) honey garlic-sauced boneless chicken wing from Buffalo Wild Wings Roasted “elote”-style corn dog : roasted green chile queso from Buffalo Wild Wings with chipotle lime crema, Jimmy John’s peppers, cilantro corn, cotija from Buffalo, and smoked paprika on top of a Sonic miniature corn dog

: roasted green chile queso from Buffalo Wild Wings with chipotle lime crema, Jimmy John’s peppers, cilantro corn, cotija from Buffalo, and smoked paprika on top of a Sonic miniature corn dog Warm sweet glazed pretzel twist: soft pretzel twist bite from Sonic with a Dunkin’ glaze

Double-roast beef and horseradish club sandwich: French bread from Jimmy John’s layered with provolone cheese, double-roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and Arby’s horseradish sauce

French bread from Jimmy John’s layered with provolone cheese, double-roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and Arby’s horseradish sauce Hatch green chile margarita: either tequila or mezcal with lime juice, a simple syrup made with Buffalo’s hatch chile sauce, muddled hatch green chiles, and Jimmy John’s peppers

either tequila or mezcal with lime juice, a simple syrup made with Buffalo’s hatch chile sauce, muddled hatch green chiles, and Jimmy John’s peppers Jamocha espresso martini: a shaken martini with Tito’s vodka, Kahlua, and a creamy espresso creamy Dunkin’, topped with espresso beans and an Arby’s jamocha shake syrup drizzle

a shaken martini with Tito’s vodka, Kahlua, and a creamy espresso creamy Dunkin’, topped with espresso beans and an Arby’s jamocha shake syrup drizzle Cold-brew Old Fashioned: a stirred cocktail made with a Buffalo bourbon collaboration with Texas distillery Garrison Brothers, a brown sugar syrup from Dunkin’, black walnut butters, and Dunkin’s cold brew, topped with an old-fashioned munchkin from Dunkin’

a stirred cocktail made with a Buffalo bourbon collaboration with Texas distillery Garrison Brothers, a brown sugar syrup from Dunkin’, black walnut butters, and Dunkin’s cold brew, topped with an old-fashioned munchkin from Dunkin’ Pickles and fries: A cocktail made with Jimmy John’s pickle juice-infused-Arby’s curly fry vodka, simple syrup, cucumbers, mint, and lemonade, with a Jimmy’s pickle garnish.

Inspire is sponsoring the event hosted by comedians Mike Lawrence and Nick Thune. These foods and drinks are supposed to honor each of the nine comedians receiving awards throughout the night, but it’s not clear which dish is intended to represent which comedian or if they had any input in the matter. Still, the cold-brew Old Fashioned does kind of gesture towards comedian Eric Andre.

The event is open to SXSW badgeholders and it takes place on Friday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. at downtown venue the Creek & The Cave.