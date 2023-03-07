A Whole Bunch of Austin Food Truck News, Including Relocations and a Forthcoming Pierogi Truck

Austin farmers market stand Rogues Over the Top Pierogi is on its way to opening that intended food truck. Owner Derek Desko posted on Instagram that he got a truck and further details will be announced later. The spot is currently serving at the Barton Creek Farmers Market, and it sells frozen pierogies in advance.

Taco truck Texsueno left its location at East Austin bar High Noon in late February. It’s now found at McKinney distillery Fierce Whiskers as of March 2.

Japanese street food truck East Side King moved its longtime truck at East Austin bar the Liberty in mid-February into Texsueno’s slot at High Noon, opening sometime soon.

Sibling trucks fried chicken sandwich truck Golden Tiger and slider truck Golden Castle opened a third new food truck last week. Golden Grill took over East Side King’s slot at Liberty as of early March. The menu includes fries plain and loaded with chili cheese or queso; all sorts of burgers and hot dogs; and deep-fried chicken wings with dipping sauces.

Hotel restaurant reopening

Downtown Austin hotel the Driskill reopened its on-site restaurant the Driskill Grill today, Tuesday, March 7. The hotel restaurant had been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. As part of the reopening, the restaurant revamped its menu to highlight Texas dishes throughout the history of the hotel. This means dishes like oysters Rockefeller, lobster bisque, whiskey-infused duck breast with mushroom risotto, and roasted chicken. There are also newer items like pan-seared scallops, jumbo lump crab cakes, epi bread with whiskey pate, and desserts.

Austin picks on the best Southern spots list

Publication Southern Living released its South’s Best Awards for the year, based on readers’ submissions. This included the best small towns (Fredericksburg as number 10), best cities (Austin as number 10), and the best barbecue restaurant in Texas (Franklin Barbecue).

Tracking Austin restaurant events

Mueller Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro’s next Pasta Paisanos dinner, which raises funds for Texas reproductive rights nonprofit Lilith Fund, is taking place with Boston chef Ana Sortun of Turkish restaurant Oleana. It’s on Tuesday, March 7, some reservations are still available.

Allandale Asian-Southern restaurant the Peached Tortilla is creating a barbecue ramen with Black’s Barbecue available on Thursday, March 9.