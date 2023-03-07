 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Whole Bunch of Austin Food Truck News, Including Relocations and a Forthcoming Pierogi Truck

Plus, a longtime downtown hotel restaurant finally reopens, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A plate of chicken wings on an outdoor pink-wire table.
Chicken wings from Golden Grill.
Golden Grill

Austin farmers market stand Rogues Over the Top Pierogi is on its way to opening that intended food truck. Owner Derek Desko posted on Instagram that he got a truck and further details will be announced later. The spot is currently serving at the Barton Creek Farmers Market, and it sells frozen pierogies in advance.

Taco truck Texsueno left its location at East Austin bar High Noon in late February. It’s now found at McKinney distillery Fierce Whiskers as of March 2.

Japanese street food truck East Side King moved its longtime truck at East Austin bar the Liberty in mid-February into Texsueno’s slot at High Noon, opening sometime soon.

Sibling trucks fried chicken sandwich truck Golden Tiger and slider truck Golden Castle opened a third new food truck last week. Golden Grill took over East Side King’s slot at Liberty as of early March. The menu includes fries plain and loaded with chili cheese or queso; all sorts of burgers and hot dogs; and deep-fried chicken wings with dipping sauces.

Hotel restaurant reopening

Downtown Austin hotel the Driskill reopened its on-site restaurant the Driskill Grill today, Tuesday, March 7. The hotel restaurant had been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. As part of the reopening, the restaurant revamped its menu to highlight Texas dishes throughout the history of the hotel. This means dishes like oysters Rockefeller, lobster bisque, whiskey-infused duck breast with mushroom risotto, and roasted chicken. There are also newer items like pan-seared scallops, jumbo lump crab cakes, epi bread with whiskey pate, and desserts.

Austin picks on the best Southern spots list

Publication Southern Living released its South’s Best Awards for the year, based on readers’ submissions. This included the best small towns (Fredericksburg as number 10), best cities (Austin as number 10), and the best barbecue restaurant in Texas (Franklin Barbecue).

Tracking Austin restaurant events

Mueller Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro’s next Pasta Paisanos dinner, which raises funds for Texas reproductive rights nonprofit Lilith Fund, is taking place with Boston chef Ana Sortun of Turkish restaurant Oleana. It’s on Tuesday, March 7, some reservations are still available.

Allandale Asian-Southern restaurant the Peached Tortilla is creating a barbecue ramen with Black’s Barbecue available on Thursday, March 9.

Foursquare

Franklin Barbecue

900 East 11th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 653-1187 Visit Website
Foursquare

L'Oca d'Oro

1900 Simond Avenue, , TX 78723 (737) 212-1876 Visit Website

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

215 Charles Street, , MA 02114 (617) 224-4000 Visit Website
Foursquare

Black's Barbecue

215 N Main St, Lockhart, TX 78644 (512) 398-2712 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Peached Tortilla

5520 Burnet Road, , TX 78756 (512) 330-4439 Visit Website

The Driskill Grill

117 East 7th Street, , TX 78701 (512) 391-7162 Visit Website
Foursquare

East Side King

2310 South Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78704 (512) 383-8382 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Driskill

604 Brazos Street, , TX 78701 (512) 439-1234 Visit Website

High Noon

2000 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

