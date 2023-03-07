Old-School Clarksville Diner and Pharmacy Nau’s Enfield Closed

It happened: the 72-year-old Clarksville diner and pharmacy Nau’s Enfield Drug closed this month. There’s a liquidation sale scheduled for Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19 at a to-be-disclosed address from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day run by Blue Moon Estate Sales. Everything inside of the store and its signage — including the iconic neon — will be available for purchase.

Owner Laura Labay announced the March 2023 shutter in September 2022 because the building’s owners decided to not renew her lease and sell the 1115 West Lynn Street space. Who or what bought the building isn’t known at this time, but it isn’t McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality Group, as many people had thought.

Nau’s originally opened in 1951, and her father and the store’s pharmacist Lambert Labay took over in 1971. Laura Labay took over from him in 2016. The business struggled before and during the pandemic. She mentioned that she was open to the idea of relocating to a different address.

The diner was used as a set location for the documentary Dear Mr. Brody, about a man who sought to give away his inheritance in the 1970s.