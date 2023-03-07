Hot Luck Fest 2023’s Lineup Is Full of Really Exciting Chefs From Texas and Beyond

Hot Luck Fest, the annual food and music festival from pitmaster Aaron Franklin, Mohawk owner James Moody, and no-longer-in-existence Feast Portland co-founder Mike Thelin, is returning this spring. The festival, which started in 2017 and took the years 2020 and 2021 off, has a robust lineup for the 2023 version, featuring over 50 chefs, hospitality professionals, and one of the guys from Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

The festival takes place over Memorial Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, May 25 through 28.

The entire roster of chefs follows:

Cooking at the Hi, How Are You? event at Franklin Barbecue on Thursday, May 25

Out-of-towners:

Not-Austin Texas chefs:

Misti Norris of New American restaurant Petra and the Beast in Dallas

Patrick Feges and Erin Smith of barbecue restaurant Feges BBQ in Houston

Austin chefs

Cooking at the Big Top event at the Fair Market on Friday, May 26

Out-of-towners:

Not-Austin Texas chefs:

Rebecca Masson of bakery Fluff Bake Bar in Houston

Austin chefs:

Cooking at the Al Fuego event at Wild Onion Ranch on Saturday, May 27

Out-of-towners:

Not-Austin Texas chefs:

Andy Knudson of New American restaurant Tillie’s in Dripping Springs

Austin-area chefs:

And because Franklin and Moody are involved, perhaps they’ll preview their East Austin po’ boy and cocktail spot Uptown Sports Bar, if it’s not open by that time.

As for the musical components: The King Khan and BBQ Show (get it?), The Gories, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Shinyribs, Robert Ellis, and others will perform at Mohawk, Hotel Vegas, High Noon, and the Coral Snake.

Tickets are on sale right now. Entrance into the entire festival, or as Hot Luck calls it, the “Whole Enchilada,” will run adults $500 a person, $200 for people between the ages 13 and 20, $100 for those 12 and under, and $1000 for the Whole Enchilada Family Pass (two adults and two kids).

Individual tickets range from $12 to $22 for concerts. A single ticket to the Hi, How Are You? and Big Top events currently costs $180, with Al Fuego at $250.

For the second year in a row, the festival’s charity beneficiary is the Southern Smoke Foundation, a hospitality-focused relief nonprofit.