Russian House’s North Loop Restaurant Closed, Replaced by a New European Comfort Food Spot

Shuttered Eastern European restaurant ATX Grill (from the owners of the similar but closed restaurant the House née Russian House) closed up in North Loop. However, a new restaurant from different owners has already taken over the 5201 Airport Boulevard address: Rosé Gosé, which opened on March 1.

Rosé’s menu focuses on what the team describes as comfort food, with New European and New American dishes. There’s a raw bar with beef tartare paired with a smoked mozzarella mousse and fries or caviar; vitello tonnato (chilled sliced veal), and scallops with strawberries. Appetizers and sides include cheese boards, dry-cured Spanish ham with bread and spiced honey; deed-fried shrimp and quid, mozzarella sticks; and avocado toasts. Entrees include an array of poke bows, a burger, pork ribs, and steak. There’s also dessert such as pavlova with sorbet and chocolate fondant.

The cocktails' names are just numbers, ranging from the No. 1, a take on a gin-based martini with sparkling wine, lychees, and bergamot oranges; to the No. 3, a rum punch with passion fruit and pineapple; to the No 7. an espresso martini-ish drink with blackcurrants. There’s also a long wine list as well as beers.

Rosé Gosé owners are Veronika Hurynava and Igor Drypsiak, who are Belarusian. Chef Konstantin Sychev, who is also from Russia and worked at the Russian restaurant group CoCoCo.

Before opening ATX Grill, co-owners Varda Monamour and her husband and chef Vladimir Gribkov opened the Russian/Slavic/Eastern European restaurant Russian House in downtown Austin in 2012. They changed the name of the restaurant in early 2022 in solidarity with Ukraine because of the Russian invasion and ongoing war. They also had been looking to relocate the restaurant because of a new hotel development for the block. The couple closed Russian in the summer of 2022, which had been meant to be a temporary shutter for renovations, but then became permanent.

At the same time that summer of 2022, up in North Loop, casual New American restaurant and drive-thru Sala & Betty closed because owner and chef Teresa Wilson retired. The announcement post teased that a new restaurant would take over the space. That turned out to be a new restaurant by Monamour and Gribkov, ATX Grill, which opened in September 2022, but suddenly closed without any notice in January 2023.

Rosé’s hours are from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday.