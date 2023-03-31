 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barbecue Spot Burnt Bean Co., a Newly Anointed James Beard Award Finalist, Is Cooking Up at an Austin Whiskey Event

Plus, Texas French Bread launches a monthly baked goods subscription service, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A tray of barbecue.
Barbecue from Burnt Bean Co.
Burnt Bean Co.

McKinney whiskey distillery Fierce Whiskers is hosting a bunch of Texas barbecue greats in honor of its new release, what it’s describing as a carbon-neutral rye. Serving food will be Segiun’s Burnt Bean Co.’s Ernest Servantes (who was recently named a James Beard Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Texas category this week), Houston’s Truth BBQ’s Leonard Botello IV, and Atlanta’s Bryan Furman BBQ’s namesake pitmaster. The new whiskey was created with Robert Jacob Lerma (who’s an Eater Austin photographer). It’s free to attend the event on Saturday, April 1 from noon to 4 p.m., but food tickets are $38, and bottles are $105.

New monthly baked goods membership

Texas French Bread launched a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) membership to help the business reopen on a fuller scale after its original building was destroyed during a fire in January 2022. The bakery’s currently baking out of a commissary space and has been serving food and drinks from its garden Airstream trailer in the meantime. The Texas French Bread Founding Community Memberships involve monthly deliveries of either small ($32) or large ($52) boxes of baked goods and breads through Table 22. There will be home deliveries available for people in the Central Austin area or pickups at the trailer on Wednesdays. To receive the first shipment in April, people have to sign up by Sunday, April 2.

Seasonal reopening

East Austin hotel bar Gin Bar within the Arrive East is opening after its usual seasonal closure on Friday, March 31.

Tracking Austin food events

Austin Food & Wine Alliance’s annual Live Fire event — where participating chefs cook live-fired foods — takes place on Thursday, April 6 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Camp Mabry. Bhefs like Damien Brockway of Distant Relatives, Best Quality Daughter’s Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, By Kin’s Evelyn Garcia, Jose’s Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, and many others. The VIP area includes surf and turf by Navy Blue’s Aaron Bludorn and Eunice’s Drake Leonards. General admission tickets are $125 and VIP tickets with early entry are $175., benefitting the organization’s culinary grant program.

Gin Bar

1813 East 6th Street, , TX 78702 (737) 242-7560 Visit Website
Foursquare

Texas French Bread

2900 Rio Grande Street, , TX 78705 (512) 499-0544 Visit Website

Fierce Whiskers Distillery

5333 Fleming Court, , TX 78744 (512) 537-5779 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Great Pizza Slices With Wines and a Perfect Pub-Style Smash Burger

By Eater Staff

Texas’s Shiner Beer Brewery Is Opening a Barbecue Restaurant

By H. Drew Blackburn

Bay Area Boba Chain Teaspoon Opened First Texas Shop in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Absolutely Zero Austin Chefs and Restaurants Make James Beard Awards 2023’s Finalist List

By Nadia Chaudhury

A Guide to the Most Exciting Pop-Ups in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Order Easter Baked Goods and Meals in Austin

By H. Drew Blackburn

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world