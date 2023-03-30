Texas’s Shiner Beer Brewery Is Opening a Barbecue Restaurant

Spoetzl Brewery — which is behind the Texas staple Shiner beer — is forever one of the most recognizable brands the state has to offer. And now, the brewery is adding another essential Texas element: a barbecue restaurant. K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. will open on Saturday, April 1 at 603 East Brewery Street in Shiner, Texas.

The restaurant’s name is a nod to Kosmos Spoetzl, who founded Shiner and was its first brewmaster. It’ll sell a variety of smoked meats including brisket, pulled pork, and sausage, all of which can be ordered by the pound or in sandwiches. Then there will be select items available on specific days, like half-chickens, pork ribs, green beans, coleslaw, creamed corn, and giblet rice on Thursdays/Fridays/Saturdays; as well as various baked potatoes on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

K. Spoetzl BBQ Co.’s pitmaster is Tommy Schutte, who had run the now-closed barbecue restaurant Shiner Barbeque Co. in the same town.

For its first day, the restaurant will offer out free food samples. Then there will be QR codes in different areas of the brewery giving people opportunities to win merchandise. People who post photos of the pitmaster to social media accounts get 10 percent off coupons. And then people will get free beer tokens for every $25 they spend at the restaurant.

K. Spoetzl BBQ Co.’s opening day hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

