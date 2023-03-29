Bay Area Boba Chain Teaspoon Opened First Texas Shop in Austin

Teaspoon, the Bay Area-based boba chain, opened its first Texas location in Austin earlier this year. It is found in North Austin at 10515 North Mopac Expressway, Suite B215 in North Austin since February 11. The menu includes its usual offerings, including its staple drinks like milk tea, Thai tea, Liquid Gold (a honey oolong tea with cream), and a taro beverage; along with house creations like Grasshopper (a lychee green tea), Silky Mango (mango puree, milk, and honey boba), and Strawberry Matcha Royale; along with coffee like the Dirty Ube. Founder Amy Lai started Teaspoon in 2015.

Texas barbecue coming attraction

San Antonio barbecue restaurant 2M Smokehouse is expanding with a new location in Castroville. It’ll open sometime later this year, before the fall.

Tracking Central Texas food events

The Asian World Night Market is back again this week, taking place in Hutto, Texas. The food event features Asian food businesses from around the state, serving items like dumplings, egg rolls, lobster tails, and ube banana pudding. There is no list of restaurants/etc., yet. There will be a marketplace and an anime area, plus entertainment like DJs, lion dancing, and kid activities. It takes palace from Friday, March 31 to Saturday, April 1 from 4 to 10 p.m. each day at Brushy Creek Amphitheater. Advance tickets are $10, and door tickets are $15.