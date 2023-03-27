Californian-Palestinian-Syrian Chef Is Cooking Dinner and a Late-Night Lebanese Pop-Up in Austin

Reem Assil, the chef and owner of San Francisco restaurant Reem’s California, is coming to Austin in April for a two-part, one-day pop-up at Mexican seafood restaurant Este. First, there is the five-course drink-paired dinner with Palestinian, Syrian, Lebanese, and Mexican influences (think dishes like rockfish kibbeh and spiced vermicelli rice) with Este sous chef Ale Kuri; and the second is a late-night pop-up focusing on Lebanese street food dubbed Arabiyya Night with dishes like fried eggplants, suadero Arayes, Lebanese beer, and more. The dinner is $120 with reservations available now. The pop-up is open to the public with a la carte purchases available in person. It takes place on Thursday, April 6 with the dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. and the pop-up from 9 p.m. until late.

New truck alert

A new vegan food truck opened earlier this month. Mike’s Killer Tamales, which had been operating on a loose made-to-order service basis, debuted its food truck at the Nom Food Park in East Austin on March 11.

Austin nonprofit reopens dining hall

Nonprofit Caritas of Austin reopened its in-person dining hall after a long temporary pandemic-related closure, as reported by KXAN, serving people without housing.

Fitness cafe opening

Chicago-based yoga/cycling/interval training spot Studio Three is opening its first Texas location this month, accompanied by a grab-and-go cafe by Austin restaurant the Well. It’ll offer up smoothies, salads, toasts, and other like-dishes. The fitness studio and cafe are found within the Thompson Austin hotel in the downtown area starting on Tuesday, March 28.

Movie theater restaurant renovations

Brewpubc cinema chain Flix Brewhouse renovated its Round Rock location recently. Updates include new luxury recliners, individual dining tables, and robot servers. The company is also opening its tenth location in Manfield, Texas.

Tracking San Antonio events

The James Beard Foundation’s next Taste of America series dinner takes place in San Antonio this week. It will happen on Wednesday, March 29 at the San Antonio restaurant Pharm Table at 6;30 p.m. The restaurant’s chef Elizabeth Johnson will cook alongside chefs Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer from Miami restaurant Boia De. Indoor tickets are already sold out, but outdoor tickets are still available for $300 in pairs only.

Tracking Hill Country events

The next Texas Will Country Wineries passport event, the Wine & Wildflower Journey— where people buy a passport and are able to visit and get discounts from winners — starts today, Monday, March 27, and runs through Friday, April 21. Passports are $65 individually and $100 for pairs.