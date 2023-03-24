Jonestown Bar Is Opening Another New Rabbit-Themed Bar in Leander

Jonestown bar the Lucky Rabbit is opening a new bar in Leader this month. The Rabbit Hole will open at 2080 North US-183, Unit 145 starting on Friday, March 31 within the San Gabriel Ridge Shopping Center. Per the name, co-owners Matt Morcher and Sandra Cleveland are leaning into the idea of going down rabbit holes a la Alice in Wonderland, which means the decor will include “clock-like rabbits and gears,” according to a press release. There will be cocktails like the Bug’s Old Fashioned; 24 Carrot Gold with vodka, triple sec, blood orange, lime, and bitters; the Bubble Bunny with gin, lavender, lemon, and prosecco; and frozens like the Hot Hare, a spicy mango margarita with chamoy and Tajin. There are also beers, wines, and bar snacks, plus the capability to order food from local restaurants Sabino’s Pizza Pub and Ah Thinh Asian Cuisine. Hours will be from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays.

Texas barbecue chain expansion

Texas barbecue chain Smokey Mo’s BBQ is opening a new restaurant in Kyle on Saturday, March 25. It’s found at 4500 S FM 1626 Suite 200 Kyle, TX 78640. There’s an opening party with smoked meats, barbecue sandwiches, drinks, and giveaways, plus adoptable dogs courtesy of Paws of Central Texas.

Tracking Austin events

Govalle brewery Hi Sign Brewing is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a three-day party from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26. On deck’s new beers, food trucks, live music, and more.

Austin-based burger drive-thru chain P. Terry’s next Giving back Day — when the company will donate 100 percent of its day’s profits from all of its city-area locations to nonprofits — takes place on Saturday, March 25. That day’s beneficiary will be Our Shared Kitchen.

Stonewall, Texas winery Kuhlman Cellars is hosting a wine tasting in its vineyard on Sunday, March 26 in celebration of spring and its 2020 Estate mourvedre. The Blessing of the Vines: an Estate Celebration will include a five-estate-wine tasting spread throughout the vineyard, live music, a food menu centered on beef ribs braised with its mourvedre, and more. It’s $22.50 per person or $10 for people who are in the Vina Vita Wine Club.