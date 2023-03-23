 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Modern Chinese Restaurant Wu Chow Is Opening in Rosedale

The second location took over sibling spot Rosedale Kitchen and Bar’s space

by H. Drew Blackburn Updated
A dish with chicken, onions, peppers, and a fermented Black bean sauce.
The black bean chicken at Wu Chow.
Wu Chow

Modern Chinese restaurant Wu Chow will open its second location in North Austin this month. It’ll take over the space once belonging to sibling restaurant Rosedale Kitchen and Bar located at 3800 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite 170, starting on Friday, May 19.

Like the original restaurant, the Rosedale Wu Chow will feature modern Chinese dishes overseen by executive chef Ji Peng Chen. This means fried rice, dumplings (steamed and fried), and noodles; a variety of gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian dishes; and a dim sum brunch menu on Sundays. The northern restaurant will include to-be-named dishes only available on North Lamar, including family-style options. There will be cocktails (including tropical-ish ones), beers, and wines. The new location will also contain a private dining room and three patios.

Both restaurants came from the venture firm and restaurant group Chameleon Companies. Its other hospitality ventures include Little Wu, which opened in the downtown food hall Fareground in 2021; and Swift’s Attic which opened in 2012 in downtown as well. The first Wu Chow opened on West Fifth Street in downtown Austin in 2015.

The Wu Chow on North Lamar will be Chameleon’s third attempt at a restaurant at this address. Previously the company opened the seafood restaurant Guild here in March 2018 and closed it several months later in December. The company turned the space into the Rosedale Kitchen and Bar Rosedale in July 2019 and closed in October 2022.

The Rosedale Wu Chow’s hours will be initially for dinner only from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’ll expand with weekday lunch starting on Monday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then weekend dim sum on Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Update, May 8, 2:41 p.m.: This article, originally published on March 23, has been updated to include Wu Chow’s Rosedale opening date, further food and space details, and hours.

Foursquare

Wu Chow

500 West 5th Street, , TX 78701 (512) 476-2469 Visit Website

Wu Chow [Rosedale]

3800 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 170, Austin, Texas 78756 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

A Korean American Wine Bar Opens on South First With Fried Chicken, Galbi, and Caviar

By Nadia Chaudhury

South Lamar Tapas Spot Barlata Is Sold and Undergoing Name and Menu Changes

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: Greek Cafe Fare and Messy Delicious Mexican Shrimp

By Eater Staff

New All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot Spot Opens in Highland

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Order Mother’s Day Desserts in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Eat and Drink for Cinco de Mayo in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world