Austin Modern Chinese Restaurant Wu Chow Is Opening in Rosedale

Modern Chinese restaurant Wu Chow will open its second location in North Austin this month. It’ll take over the space once belonging to sibling restaurant Rosedale Kitchen and Bar located at 3800 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite 170, starting on Friday, May 19.

Like the original restaurant, the Rosedale Wu Chow will feature modern Chinese dishes overseen by executive chef Ji Peng Chen. This means fried rice, dumplings (steamed and fried), and noodles; a variety of gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian dishes; and a dim sum brunch menu on Sundays. The northern restaurant will include to-be-named dishes only available on North Lamar, including family-style options. There will be cocktails (including tropical-ish ones), beers, and wines. The new location will also contain a private dining room and three patios.

Both restaurants came from the venture firm and restaurant group Chameleon Companies. Its other hospitality ventures include Little Wu, which opened in the downtown food hall Fareground in 2021; and Swift’s Attic which opened in 2012 in downtown as well. The first Wu Chow opened on West Fifth Street in downtown Austin in 2015.

The Wu Chow on North Lamar will be Chameleon’s third attempt at a restaurant at this address. Previously the company opened the seafood restaurant Guild here in March 2018 and closed it several months later in December. The company turned the space into the Rosedale Kitchen and Bar Rosedale in July 2019 and closed in October 2022.

The Rosedale Wu Chow’s hours will be initially for dinner only from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’ll expand with weekday lunch starting on Monday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then weekend dim sum on Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Update, May 8, 2:41 p.m.: This article, originally published on March 23, has been updated to include Wu Chow’s Rosedale opening date, further food and space details, and hours.